Prince Edward's best photos as a young royal – from young prince to father-of-two

Prince Edward is the youngest son of the late Queen and Prince Philip and while he might not have the highest profile of a senior royal, he has been increasing his presence as he supports his older brother, King Charles, through his cancer diagnosis.

Born on 10 March 1964, Edward hasn't followed the exact same paths as his older royal siblings, forgoing the traditional military service and instead finding a career in the entertainment industry, even founding his own company, Ardent Productions.

In 1999, he walked down the aisle with wife Sophie Rhys-Jones for a love that has proven to last the ages, with the couple even welcoming two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

Relive Edward's life with some of his best photos below…

© Roger Jackson The Prince's first trip – 1964 Edward was just three months old when this photo was taken of him and his late mother. Queen Elizabeth loved her Sandringham estate and she's seen taking her young son with her for her annual summer break.



© Bettmann Tiny baby – 1964 Edward looks so tiny here in this photo with his late mother and older brother Prince Andrew! The young tot lies in his cot with his family looking over him and he's totally transfixed on the camera.



© Keystone Edward's first birthday – 1965 Edward is significantly younger than his three siblings, being Charles' junior by 15 years. For his first birthday, the family had all gathered around, but a young Andrew seems to be a handful as he's seen trying to kick the youngster's pram.



© Evening Standard First day of school – 1968 Edward started his education in 1968 at Gibbs School in Kensington. The four-year-old royal is seen here with his nanny, Mabel Anderson, as he heads for his first day.



© Keystone Young explorer – 1969 It's fitting that Edward is now the Duke of Edinburgh as the royal had exploration in his blood from a young age. In this snap, a five-year-old Edward can be seen playing with tree branches while out in the forest.



© Douglas Miller Family bonds – 1970 Edward was one of the younger members of the royal family during the 1970s, and in this sweet family snap he's seen with his grandmother, The Queen Mother, and his cousins, David Armstrong-Jones and Lady Sarah Chatto.



© Hulton Deutsch Special role at sister's wedding – 1973 Charles and Princess Anne are significantly older than their youngest brother, and this was strikingly clear on Anne's wedding day. In her official wedding portrait with husband Captain Mark Phillips, a nine-year-old Edward is seen at her new hubby's side. Edward and cousin Lady Sarah would also join the happy couple on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.



© Anwar Hussein Family trips – 1975 One of the late Queen's favourite events was the annual Braemar Games in the Scottish Highlands, and Edward accompanied his mother, father and grandmother to the event in 1975, even wearing a traditional kilt.



© Anwar Hussein Fatherly bond – 1977 Edward had a close bond with his late father, Prince Philip. In this photo, Edward can be seen joining the Duke of Edinburgh in one of his major passions, carriage driving. Edward's daughter, Lady Louise, would also pick up the hobby.



© Princess Diana Archive Gap year – 1983 Before he started at Cambridge University, Edward spent two terms in New Zealand. During his time abroad, he was visited by his brother, Charles and his wife, the late Princess Diana.



© Tom Stoddart Archive A sporting royal – 1983 Edward is just as sporty as the other members of his family, enjoying equestrianism, archery and even windsurfing. In this photo taken during his uni days, he can be seen playing in a rugby match.



© Keystone A kiss for mummy – 1984 Edward enjoyed a close relationship with his late mother, and as she visited RAF Benson, the prince made sure to give her a kiss on the cheek.



© Anwar Hussein Celeb encounters – 1986 Edward has met a wide range of people during his life, including major celebrities. In this photo, the royal meets pop group Bucks Fizz, who had won the Eurovision Song Contest five years earlier.



© Ron Galella, Ltd. Ardent Productions – 1993 In 1993, Edward founded his own productions company. The company focused on producing dramas and documentaries, including one about Edward's great-uncle King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne. Edward stepped down from the company in 2002 to focus on his royal duties.



© Anwar Hussein Wedding bells – 1999 Edward and Sophie have a fairytale romance and the pair walked down the aisle in June 1999 after their engagement was announced just five months earlier.



© Getty Images Royal baby – 2003 Edward and Sophie would become parents for the first time in 2003 when the Countess of Wessex gave birth prematurely to their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.



© Stu Forster Following in his father's footsteps – 2006 Edward has followed in the footstep of his father for many years, taking over many of his roles as he stepped back from public life. In 2006, Edward became the vice-patron of the Commonwealth Games Foundation. He would later take over the Duke of Edinburgh Awards and eventually gain his father's title.



© Tim Graham Royal Photos A second royal baby – 2007 Edward and Sophie became parents for the second time on 17 December 2007 when they welcomed their son James. The youngster was originally stylised as Viscount Severn, but now his father is the Duke of Edinburgh, he is now known as the Earl of Wessex.



© WPA Pool The Earl of Forfar – 2019 In March 2019, the late Queen granted Edward the title of the Earl of Forfar, with Edward and Sophie visiting the county town in July.



© Pool Philip's death – 2021 On 9 April 2021, Edward lost his father Prince Philip with the late Duke of Edinburgh passing away at the age of 99. Due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions at the time, Philip's funeral was scaled back, and Edward was one of the 30 present for the service.



© Karwai Tang Death of the Queen – 2022 Just a year later, Edward's mother passed away at the age of 96. Edward will have found solace in his family, with Lady Louise returning from university to be with her father during the difficult period.

