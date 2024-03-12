Princess Kate reveals how she deals with negative comments amid photo backlash - see resurfaced video

The Princess of Wales got herself in hot water this week after admitting to digitally altering her Mother's Day photo. National picture agencies had withdrawn the new family image from their databases amid suspicions it had been manipulated.

Kate - who has been at the centre of conspiracy theories over her health since having abdominal surgery in January - was quick to release a statement to apologise after she "experimented with editing".

During this time, questions have been raised - with many royal watchers suggesting she should be left alone during her recovery while others have asked for the unedited version to be released.

No stranger to being in the limelight, and often spoken about, Princess Kate has previously opened up about dealing with anything negative that comes her way.

During her post-engagement interview with Prince William in 2011, Kate was asked by ITV News' Tom Bradby: "You have said your family are very close, does it hurt about what's said or do you let it run off all your collective backs on the grounds that's just what you have go to live with?"

To which, Kate confidently replied: "Again I think, the people around home are very supportive to us and those are the people who really matter to us, our close friends and close family.

"I think if they feel you are doing the right thing you can only be true to yourself and you sort of have to ignore a lot of what's said, obviously take it on board, but you have to be yourself really and that's how I have stuck by it really."

On whether she was feeling terrified about marrying into the royal family, Kate continued: "It's obviously nerve-wracking, because I don't know the ropes really, William is obviously used to it, but I'm willing to learn quickly and work hard."

She added: "I really hope I can make a difference, even in the smallest way. I am looking forward to helping as much as I can."

Prince William and Kate tied the knot on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey, and they have since become proud parents to three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates © Getty Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January 25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day 9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day. 11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. 17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children. 18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic. 26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. 29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment. 7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise. 10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts. 27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter". 29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter."

After the release of the Mother's Day photo, Kate explained: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Royal sources said the Princess of Wales made "minor adjustments" and that Kate and Prince William wanted to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother's Day.

"The Wales family spent Mother's Day together and had a wonderful day," the source added.

