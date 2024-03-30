How the European royals celebrate Easter: King Felipe, King Charles, Queen Margrethe & more

Easter is always a key date in the calendar for royals on British soil and beyond. The annual Christian holiday, which culminates in Holy Week, notably sees the royals turn out in full force on Easter Sunday, with the likes of King Charles, Queen Camilla, King Felipe and Queen Letizia donning their finest threads for the special service.

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla attending the Royal Maundy Service

Religion aside, the Easter period is also a time for cherished family traditions and delectable dishes. Think traditional lamb roasts and endless supplies of chocolate.

With celebrations in full swing, keep reading to discover how the European royals typically mark Easter…

The Spanish royals:

In the past, the Spanish royal family have travelled to the island of Mallorca for the Easter break. On Easter Sunday, King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their two daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia and King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía would attend the traditional Easter Mass at the Cathedral of Palma de Mallorca.

© Getty Images The Spanish royal family attending the Easter mass on 1 April 2018 in Palma de Mallorca

Felipe and Letizia first attended the service as a couple in 2004, when they were engaged to be married, and have made appearances annually with the exception of 2007. As of 2019, the family have opted to celebrate Easter in the Spanish capital.

The Danish royals:

Since Queen Margrethe II of Denmark took the throne in 1972, the Danish Royal Family has celebrated Easter at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus, which has been the summer residence of Her Majesty since 1967. On Easter Sunday, members of the Danish royal family typically gather at Aarhus Cathedral for a traditional service.

© Getty Images Inside Aarhus Cathedral

As a doting grandmother to eight grandchildren, Queen Magrethe, who stepped down as monarch on 14 January this year, is very hands-on when it comes to Easter crafts. She is believed to enjoy egg painting with her loved ones - a charming tradition she also introduced to her children Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim.

The Norwegian royals:

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway previously spent the Easter holidays in the mountains. On the Friday before Palm Sunday, they'd make their way from Oslo to Sikkilsdalen where they would stay in a secluded chalet. Dubbed Prinsehytta, the lodge is the private property of the King and Queen and boasts scenic views of the surrounding mountains and lakes.

© Getty Images The Norwegian royal family in national dress

According to the Norwegian royal family's official website, "the original building and many of the new ones are built of notched logs, while others are clad with weatherboarding. The walls are treated with tar and have traditional small-paned windows painted in white. The roofs are covered with sod or slate".

Whilst there, Harald and Sonja would whip out their skis and make the most of the snow-capped mountains.

While it's not known how the Norwegian royals will celebrate this year, we do know that King Harald has recently been fitted with a permanent pacemaker and will remain on sick leave until 8 April. The 87-year-old monarch fell ill with an infection while on his private holiday in Malaysia, it was confirmed by the palace on 27 February.

The British royals

King Charles and Queen Camilla traditionally kick off the Easter festivities on Maundy Thursday. In 2023, the royal couple travelled to York Minster where they presented 74 men and 74 women with "Maundy Money" in recognition for their contribution to the community and the church.

On Easter Sunday, the royals gather at St George's Chapel on the Windsor estate for a private service with the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Mike and Zara Tindall and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice typically making an appearance. Take a look in the video below:

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla step out with royals on Easter Sunday

The celebration typically attracts crowds of royal well-wishers who leave flowers and presents.

The annual celebration wouldn't be complete without a few foodie treats, and according to reports, the late monarch and her husband would plump for fish on Good Friday, whilst on Easter Sunday itself, a roast lamb and seasonal vegetables would take centre stage.

© Getty Images Prince Louis made his Easter debut in 2023

While it's thought that the royals don't participate in an annual easter egg hunt, according to the royal family's official website, "in the past, several of the Royal Palaces have hosted egg hunts and painting workshops to celebrate Easter".

Previously, treasure trails have taken place at The Palace of Holyrood House, Windsor Castle and the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace.

The Monaco royals

© Getty Images The royal couple tied the knot in 2011

Whilst It's not known exactly how Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert of Monaco typically spend Easter, back in 2022, former Olympic swimmer Charlene posted photos on her Instagram Stories including a wholesome snapshot of the family celebrating Easter Mass in the palace's private chapel.