Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer supported by fans after incredible news

Alongside being the custodian of Althorp House and running a web series on the historic property, Charles Spencer is also the host of a successful podcast with Rev. Richard Coles and Cat Jarman, The Rabbit Hole Detectives.

The podcast sees a member of the trio pick an obscure topic, before doing in-depth research on it before presenting their findings to the other presenters. On Tuesday, the Earl took to social media to share his delight that the podcast had been nominated at the British Podcast Awards in the New Podcast category, sharing a tweet that highlighted the nomination.

"How very lovely!" he enthused. "I'm as thrilled as I am surprised that The Rabbit Hole Detectives has been nominated for this award. Thank you, judges…"

His followers were quick to react as they offered the father-of-seven their support in the comments section. One penned: "Well I'm not surprised. I just love it. How very lovely to hear you all each week. Everything beautifully told with the underlying sense of humour. Bravo."

Charles was thrilled with the nomination

A second added: "No surprise there! Thoroughly well deserved - best of luck," while a third agreed: "Well deserved-smash hit….and not competitive at all!" and a fourth posted: "I'm not at all surprised... it's a delightfully entertaining listen."

Outside of his podcast, one interesting thing that was unearthed recently at Althorp House involved some personal diaries inside a room that had been dubbed the 'Muniment Room'.

The Earl's wife, Karen Spencer, gave fans a tour of the majestic room on their website, Spencer1508. In the clip, the 51-year-old explained: "It's one of a number of spaces where there are all sorts of things… personal journals… photographs…" Karen then sifted through books and paperwork, marvelling at the history.

Followers couldn't contain their excitement about the historical space. "So many treasures. Oh, to read the journals, see the photos," penned one, and: "Everyday must be like opening up Pandora's Box. So many wonderful treasures, stories and history to explore," added another. A third added: "I would be in heaven in this room exploring!! I know all this history has captured your heart and soul! I can't wait for Friday's episode!"

Earlier in the month, it was Charles' turn to reveal a historical gem on his own Instagram feed. The couple are currently undergoing a huge restoration project at Althorp and they've opened up the grounds for an archaeological dig. The Earl delighted fans with his latest discovery – a keystone from the arch of a Roman villa that once stood on the site.

Sharing photographs of the incredible piece, he penned: "The beautifully carved keystone (or capstone) from the arch of the Ancient Roman villa at Althorp. We seem to have the rest of the arch, lying in an excavated pile at present, and we will rebuild it - perhaps 1,600 years since it last stood proud."

Princess Diana's childhood home has long been a place of wonder for royal fans, and if you're keen you can visit in person during the summer months as the Earl opens up his home for members of the public to tour.

The grand rooms and sprawling estate can be explored on foot, admiring the history up close. The late Princess Diana moved into the property along with her family when she was 14 years old. Aged 18, Diana moved to Earl's Court in West London where her mother had bought her a flat.

After her tragic death, Princess Diana was laid to rest at her former childhood home. The late princess is buried on a small island on the property’s majestic Oval Lake.