Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join friends at restaurant in Montecito following Nigeria trip - details
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join friends at restaurant in Montecito following Nigeria trip

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's outing coincided with their wedding anniversary

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
13 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a double date night with friends over the weekend ahead of their wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted at one of their favourite Montecito haunts, Lucky's, an upmarket steakhouse, where they were joined by Brian and Tracy Robbins.

Fashion designer Tracy was one of the first recipients to receive a special gift from Meghan's forthcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. The hamper contained a ceramic bowl with a beautifully packaged jar of jam, with Tracy sharing at the time: "Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyoneThank you M!"

Tracy's husband Brian is the current CEO of entertainment company, Paramount Global. Harry and Meghan joined the couple on the red carpet for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica back in January.

Brian Robbins, Tracy Robbins, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex© Getty
Brian and Tracy with the Sussexes at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere

The Sussexes have previously dined at Lucky's, enjoying a meal with Meghan's longtime friend, Katharine McPhee and her husband, David Foster, when they first moved to Santa Barbara in 2020.

Nigeria trip

The Sussexes' outing comes just days after they returned home from their successful three-day visit to Nigeria, where the focus was on sport, mental health and celebrating women in leadership.  

A thank you message on their website read: "The Duke and Duchess would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the event organizers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips." 

agos Polo Club President Bode Makanjuola (L), his wife Moyo Makanjuola (2ndL), Britain's Meghan (3rdL), Duchess of Sussex, Britain's Prince Harry (4thL)), Duke of Sussex, Nigeria Chief of Defense Staff Christopher Musa (3ndR), his wife Lilian Musa (2ndR) and Regional head of Equity Research for West Africa at Standard Bank group, Muyiwa Oni (R) pose for a photo with children after a charity polo game at the Ikoyi Polo Club in Lagos on May 12, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP) (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)© Getty
Harry and Meghan joined a charity polo match

Harry and Meghan were not joined by their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, who turns three on 4 June, on their Nigeria visit.

Find out why on the most recent episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal podcast…

LISTEN: Why Archie and Lilibet didn't join Harry and Meghan in Nigeria

The final day of their trip coincided with Mother's Day in the US, with Meghan paying tribute to her children as they attended a reception at the State Governor House in Lagos.

Britain's Prince Harry (2ndR), Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, react as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (unseen), gives a speech at the State Governor House in Lagos © Getty
Harry and Meghan at State Governor House in Lagos

The Duchess told guests: "I am very, very grateful, I am very humbled, and today is Mother's Day. So it feels appropriate, but though of course, we are missing our children, I'm missing my babies, but it feels very appropriate to be in the motherland and amongst family. So thank you so much for the kindness and for these beautiful names. I'm very grateful and we can't wait to come back." 

Wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not publicly acknowledge their sixth wedding anniversary but in their 2022 Netflix docuseries, they shared several behind-the-scenes images from their nuptials.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Harry and Meghan share snaps from first dance

Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018. 

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss following their wedding ceremony© Getty
Harry and Meghan share their first kiss after their wedding

The bride wore a wedding dress by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy with Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau Tiara.

