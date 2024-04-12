When will Princess Lilibet wear her first tiara?

It will be a milestone occasion when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, Princess Lilibet, has her first tiara moment.

Prince Harry and Meghan may have stepped back from royal duties in 2020, but there is a chance that their daughter will one day wear royal jewels like her mother.

Lilibet, two, and her big brother, Archie, four, are likely to carve out their own careers when they grow up, like Harry's cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

However, despite not being working members of the royal family, Beatrice and Eugenie both wore tiaras from their late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's jewellery collection on their wedding days.

Eugenie was loaned the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara for her nuptials to Jack Brooksbank in 2018, while Beatrice donned Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe tiara for her intimate ceremony to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020 – the same jewels Princess Elizabeth wore on her wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

As Lilibet is King Charles's grandchild, it's possible the monarch may loan his granddaughter a tiara for her own wedding day in future.

Meghan wore the art-deco style Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara with her Givenchy wedding dress when she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's most dazzling tiara moments

Harry described the moment that his bride was invited to choose a tiara for her nuptials by the late Queen in his memoir, Spare. The Duke says that he and Meghan were "both touched" when his maternal aunts Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale asked if the future Duchess would like to wear the late Princess Diana's Spencer Tiara.

"Shortly before the wedding, however, Granny reached out. She offered us access to her collection of tiaras. She even invited us to Buckingham Palace to try them on. Do come over, I remember her saying," Harry recalls.

"Extraordinary morning. We walked into Granny's private dressing room, right next to her bedroom, a space I'd never been in. Along with Granny was a jewelry expert, an eminent historian who knew the lineage of each stone in the royal collection. Also present was Granny's dresser and confidante, Angela [Kelly]."

© Getty Meghan looked beautiful in Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara

Harry says that the late Queen had chosen five tiaras from the vault - "One was all emeralds. One was aquamarines. Each was more dazzlingly stunning than the last".

© Getty Meghan has only had one tiara moment

The royal groom said "each took my breath" but that one of the five that Meghan tried on stood out.

While many brides have chosen to wear tiaras from the royal vaults, Princess Margaret had actually purchased the jewels she wore on her wedding day to Antony Armstrong-Jones – the Poltimore tiara – at auction. She even wore the headpiece at the Royal Opera House before her big day.

© Getty Princess Margaret wearing the Poltimore tiara on her wedding day to Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1960

Nowadays, tiaras are mainly reserved for weddings, state banquets, diplomatic receptions and the state opening of Parliament, but royal ladies would often wear jewels to film premieres or charity balls.

© Getty Princess Anne making her tiara debut at the state opening of Parliament in 1967

Princess Anne first wore a tiara when she was just 17, and again for her 21st birthday picture, years before her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips.

LISTEN: Inside King Charles' private lunch with Princess Kate