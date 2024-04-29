Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton's 13 years of marriage in loved-up photos
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Prince William and Princess Kate's 13 years of marriage in loved-up photos

Prince William married his university girlfriend on 29 April 2011

2 minutes ago
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Share this:

It's been 13 whole years since Prince William and Kate Middleton's fairytale wedding at Westminster Abbey.

Nearly 25 million people in the UK tuned in to watch the future king marry his university sweetheart in what was the biggest royal event of the year.

William and Kate became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge upon their marriage and over the years, we've seen the pair blossom in their roles as they prepare for their future as King and Queen.

Over the last 13 years, the couple have welcomed three children – Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and six-year-old Prince Louis.

While William and Kate, who became the Prince and Princess of Wales in September 2022, have supported one another through the highs and lows throughout the years.

They have often expressed their pride at one another's work and have engaged in the odd subtle PDA – from kisses to hand holding.

Take a look back at their most loved-up moments as we mark their anniversary.

William puts his arm around Kate in Canada on their first tour© Getty

2011

Just a couple of months after their wedding, William and Kate travelled to Canada for their first royal tour. William was victorious but there were no hard feelings as the pair shared a hug after competing against one another in a dragon boat race.

William and Kate celebrating at the London 2012 Olympics© Getty

2012

The British royals showed their support for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics and the sport-loving couple got swept up in the excitement and packed on the PDA in the stands as they celebrated cyclist Chris Hoy and his team mates taking home the gold.

William and Kate holding hands on Christmas Day© Getty

2013

The then Cambridges had welcomed their first child, Prince George, in July earlier that year and the new parents strolled to church on Christmas Day holding hands.

William and Kate hold hands as they attend a gala in New York© Getty

2014

The couple made a glamorous arrival at a fundraising gala for their old university, St Andrews, in New York, with William holding his pregnant wife's hand. Kate looked beautiful in a midnight blue gown by Jenny Packham for the outing.

William holds wife Kate's hand after they leave hospital with baby Charlotte© Getty

2015

This sweet moment was captured as William and Kate presented their newborn daughter, Princess Charlotte, to the world following her birth on 2 May 2015.

William puts his arm around Kate as they walk up to the Tiger's Nest in Bhutan© Getty

2016

A royal tour photographer captured William walking with his arms around Kate as they trekked up to Bhutan's Tiger Nest monastery in 2016.

Kate puts her arm around William at Royal Ascot© Getty

2017

William and Kate attended Royal Ascot for the first time together in 2017, with the then Duchess sporting a bridal-look in white lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Kate was pictured putting her hand on William's lower back as they made their way through the crowd.

Kate rests her arm on William's leg at Eugenie and Jack's wedding© Getty

2018

Cameras caught this subtle PDA between the couple at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October 2018, as Kate rested her hand on William's lap during the service.

Kate smiling at William at BAFTAs 2019© Getty

2019

The couple were caught exchanging looks of love as they took their seats at the 2019 BAFTA Awards, with Kate wowing in a white one-shoulder gown.

William and Kate walk arm-in-arm at Howth Cliff walk © Getty

2020

William and Kate walked arm-in-arm as they enjoyed a romantic stroll along Howth cliff walk during an official visit to Ireland in March 2020.

Kate puts her arm around William at Earthshot Prize Awards© Getty

2021

Kate was the epitome of a proud wife as she joined William at the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards in London in 2021. The then Duchess, who wowed in a repeat lilac McQueen gown, wrapped her arms around her husband as they mingled with guests backstage.

William and Kate kiss at the polo 2022© Getty

2022

The couple shared a kiss as a glamorous Kate cheered her husband on from the sidelines during a charity polo match.

A sweet moment at the polo last year© Getty

2023

Kate proudly embraced her husband after his team won a charity polo match in Windsor. 

LISTEN: A Right Royal Jam - and more!

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more