Prince William and Princess Kate's 13 years of marriage in loved-up photos

It's been 13 whole years since Prince William and Kate Middleton's fairytale wedding at Westminster Abbey.

Nearly 25 million people in the UK tuned in to watch the future king marry his university sweetheart in what was the biggest royal event of the year.

William and Kate became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge upon their marriage and over the years, we've seen the pair blossom in their roles as they prepare for their future as King and Queen.

Over the last 13 years, the couple have welcomed three children – Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and six-year-old Prince Louis.

While William and Kate, who became the Prince and Princess of Wales in September 2022, have supported one another through the highs and lows throughout the years.

They have often expressed their pride at one another's work and have engaged in the odd subtle PDA – from kisses to hand holding.

Take a look back at their most loved-up moments as we mark their anniversary.

© Getty 2011 Just a couple of months after their wedding, William and Kate travelled to Canada for their first royal tour. William was victorious but there were no hard feelings as the pair shared a hug after competing against one another in a dragon boat race.



© Getty 2012 The British royals showed their support for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics and the sport-loving couple got swept up in the excitement and packed on the PDA in the stands as they celebrated cyclist Chris Hoy and his team mates taking home the gold.



© Getty 2013 The then Cambridges had welcomed their first child, Prince George, in July earlier that year and the new parents strolled to church on Christmas Day holding hands.



© Getty 2014 The couple made a glamorous arrival at a fundraising gala for their old university, St Andrews, in New York, with William holding his pregnant wife's hand. Kate looked beautiful in a midnight blue gown by Jenny Packham for the outing.



© Getty 2015 This sweet moment was captured as William and Kate presented their newborn daughter, Princess Charlotte, to the world following her birth on 2 May 2015.



© Getty 2016 A royal tour photographer captured William walking with his arms around Kate as they trekked up to Bhutan's Tiger Nest monastery in 2016.



© Getty 2017 William and Kate attended Royal Ascot for the first time together in 2017, with the then Duchess sporting a bridal-look in white lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Kate was pictured putting her hand on William's lower back as they made their way through the crowd.



© Getty 2018 Cameras caught this subtle PDA between the couple at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October 2018, as Kate rested her hand on William's lap during the service.



© Getty 2019 The couple were caught exchanging looks of love as they took their seats at the 2019 BAFTA Awards, with Kate wowing in a white one-shoulder gown.



© Getty 2020 William and Kate walked arm-in-arm as they enjoyed a romantic stroll along Howth cliff walk during an official visit to Ireland in March 2020.



© Getty 2021 Kate was the epitome of a proud wife as she joined William at the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards in London in 2021. The then Duchess, who wowed in a repeat lilac McQueen gown, wrapped her arms around her husband as they mingled with guests backstage.



© Getty 2022 The couple shared a kiss as a glamorous Kate cheered her husband on from the sidelines during a charity polo match.



© Getty 2023 Kate proudly embraced her husband after his team won a charity polo match in Windsor.



