Queen Mary and King Frederik hold hands during romantic stroll in Norway

King Frederik and Queen Mary engaged in a rare PDA as the Danish royals enjoyed a romantic stroll along Oslo's harbour front on the final day of their state visit to Norway.

The engagement was a focus on the architecture where Frederik, 55, and Mary, 52, viewed a new sustainable urban development, but they exchanged loving looks and plenty of smiles as they walked along the waterfront.

The couple cut a stylish figure with Mary in an effortlessly chic ensemble comprising of a crisp white shirt, a navy midi skirt, a straw hat and Chanel pumps, while Frederik opted for a tan jacket and blue trousers.

Their outing came the day after they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on 14 May, which coincided with a gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Oslo.

Earlier in the day, the King and Queen had been joined by Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit as they took a train to Østmarka nature reserve, where the foursome took a hike around the Ulsrudvannet lake.

The king and queen stopped for photo opportunities along the way, including this beautiful snap of the pair. Frederik is just four months into his reign, having succeeded his mother Queen Margrethe as monarch on 14 January following her abdication.

Frederik lovingly wrapped his arms around Mary's waist as they posed for photographs. The Australian-born queen accessorised her Riviera look with a tan crossbody bag and a Fedora-style hat.

The couple travelled to Norway on the Royal Ship Dannebrog - one of the only two active royal ships in the world, along with the Royal Yacht Norge. They were not joined on the state visit by their children, with Crown Prince Christian, 18, acting as regent in his father's absence. Christian and his younger siblings, Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are still in education.

We particularly loved this image of the King and Queen during their walk - looking like Hollywood stars from a movie set!

At the gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Oslo, King Harald V of Norway raised a toast to Frederik and Mary's milestone anniversary, saying: "Dear Mary, you took on a big task when you went and fell in love with this sporty Dane. You gave up a lot that was safe and familiar. You made Denmark and the Danes your own heartland and heartland. I know that you have also been a great support for our beloved Queen Margrethe. "Just today the two of you have been married for 20 years - surely that deserves a round of applause? We think it's very nice that you chose to celebrate your wedding anniversary here with us tonight!"

