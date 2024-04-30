Queen Mary and King Frederik gift son Christian his first car - report

It's always a significant milestone when you get your driving license and it seems that King Frederik and Queen Mary's son, Crown Prince Christian is enjoying his newfound independence after passing his driving test.

The 18-year-old Danish heir has been pictured by local media driving his own car, arriving at Amalienborg Palace in a BMW X1 Sport model, reportedly a gift from his parents.

It comes as the Danish royal family celebrated Queen Margrethe's sister Princess Benedikte's 80th birthday on Monday at the palace.

It was confirmed by Her & Nu magazine last June that Christian had obtained his license but when driving he had to be accompanied by someone over 30, who has held a license for at least ten years, until he turned 18.

The young royal celebrated his 18th birthday on 15 October 2023, with his grandmother Queen Margrethe hosting a lavish gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace in his honour, with a number of foreign royals in attendance. Christian was also awarded the Order of the Elephant – the highest honour in Denmark.

Last week, the Crown Prince was accompanied by King Frederik and Queen Margrethe as he unveiled his Coat of Arms on the wall of the Chapel of the Royal Danish Orders of Knighthood at Frederiksborg Castle in Hillerød.

Christian, who became Crown Prince following Queen Margrethe's abdication in January, is in the final year of his secondary education at Ordrup Gymnasium in the northern suburb of Copenhagen.

© Kongehuset Prince Christian was joined by Queen Margrethe and King Frederik for the unveiling

The Danish Parliament will also make a decision on the Crown Prince's annuity in May.

It was previously announced by the Danish royal palace last June that Prince Christian would not receive financial support from Folketing (Parliament) "until he turns 21 or upon a possible change of throne, if it takes place before that".

This means that the Crown Prince could start to receive a large royal allowance, given his father Frederik's accession to the throne.

© Getty Denmark's Prince Christian gives a speech during his gala dinner for his 18th birthday

After completing his education, Christian may decide to go to university like his parents and is likely to undergo military training like his father, Frederik. It's not known at this stage when he will start to undertake more public duties.

Christian also has three younger siblings – Princess Isabella, who recently turned 17, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

© Getty Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X of Denmark, Queen Mary of Denmark, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent

On Monday, King Frederik and Queen Mary will begin their two-day state visit to Sweden. Crown Prince Frederik is one of the royals who can act as a regent if the king is abroad, along with Her Majesty Queen Margrethe.

