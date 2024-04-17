5 of Queen Mary and King Frederik's sweetest PDA moments

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark are no strangers to the spotlight. The royal couple, who announced their engagement in 2003 and wed in May 2004, have undertaken a plethora of royal engagements and royal tours over the years.

Whilst in the spotlight, the loved-up couple typically keep any public displays of affection to a minimum. However, on rare occasions, the couple have been known to share a handful of sweet PDA moments.

© Getty Images King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark share four children together

From rare kisses to subtle pats of reassurance on the back, keep scrolling to discover King Frederik and Queen Mary's most tender moments in the limelight…

Balcony bliss

© Getty Images Frederik and Mary appeared in high spirits as they made their debut on the balcony back in 2018

In 2018, the then-Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and his wife Crown Princess Mary shared a loving moment on the balcony as the Royal Life Guards carried out the changing of the guard to mark Frederik's milestone 50th birthday.

With broad grins stretched across their faces, the loved-up couple sweetly wrapped their arms around one another as they waved to royal well-wishers.

A tender kiss

© Getty Images The royal couple visited Germany in 2015

King Frederik, 55, wasted no time in showcasing his affection for his wife Queen Mary back in 2015 as they paid a visit to a furniture shop during their trip to Germany. In one particularly heartfelt moment, Frederik could be seen planting a loving kiss on his wife's cheek. Swoon!

Royal smooch

© Getty Images The duo shared a passionate kiss on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace shortly after his proclamation on 14 January 2024

Shortly after Frederik was proclaimed King of Denmark on 14 January this year, the new monarch shared a passionate kiss with his wife Queen Mary on the balcony at Christiansborg Palace.

The Danish royal succeeded his mother Queen Margrethe II who stepped down after reigning for an impressive 52 years. Take a look at their first appearance as King and Queen in the video below…

WATCH: King Frederik and Queen Mary share a kiss

A fairytale romance

© Getty Images Frederik and Mary tied the knot on 14 May 2004 in Copenhagen, Denmark

On their fairytale wedding day in May 2004, Frederik and Mary looked every inch the smitten couple as they appeared on the royal balcony. Dressed in bridal white, the then-Princess Mary took the opportunity to express her love with a tender kiss. Tasmania-born Mary met Frederik during the Sydney 2000 Olympics at the Slip Inn pub.

"The first time we met we shook hands. I didn't know he was the prince of Denmark. Half an hour later someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who these people are'?" Mary revealed in a 2005 interview about meeting her future husband.

Holding hands

© Getty Images The royal couple looked smitten as they lovingly held hands

In November 2011, Mary and Frederik looked besotted as they held hands at a luncheon given by Prime Minister Julia Gillard at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. The outing formed part of their first official visit to Australia since 2008, with the couple also visiting Melbourne and Broken Hill.