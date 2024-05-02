King Frederik and Queen Mary give first interview since accession - talk future ahead

King Frederik and Queen Mary acceded to the throne earlier this year following the surprise abdication of the monarch's mother, Queen Margrethe.

While the Danish royals have regularly been seen on outings in their new roles, they hadn't sat down with media, but on Thursday, the royal couple spoke to Danish broadcaster TV 2, while onboard their royal yacht, Kongeskibet Dannebrog, which has been in commission since 1932.

HELLO! has rounded up all the key highlights from the interview below. From Frederik and Mary's plans for the future to the King's childhood memories with his brother, Prince Joachim, see what they had to say…

Coronation service

© Patrick van Katwijk The King spoke of his emotions as he succeeded his mother to the throne

The King admitted that the ceremony that confirmed him as King was "overwhelming" and that he felt a great source of pride from the reaction of the Danish public. The monarch explained: "It was very overwhelming and moving. I felt extremely well received. The highlight was when Mary and the children came out and stood right behind me and I had the Danes standing in front of me and waving. It was one of the most amazing things to experience in my life."

Mary also spoke of her pride in the moment that Frederik emerged in front of his subjects as their new ruler, calling it a "beautiful moment". She told the news outlet: "I stood with the children and when you stepped out onto the balcony towards your fate, it was a moment that moved me incredibly much. We could hear and feel it, even if we couldn't see it. It was a beautiful moment. I was both very happy and very proud."

Future of the monarchy

© Martin Sylvest Andersen The royal spoke of honouring traditions while also keeping an eye on the future

The couple confirmed that while protecting the tradition of the monarchy was important to them, they also had their eyes to both the "present and future" when it came to the institution.

When probed on the matter, Mary responded: "We have not set a fixed route, but a good direction. We are going to continue the tracks we have laid. Our interest in nature and communities and business. We also want to be a royal couple who are visible and present throughout Denmark."

Royal visit to Sweden and Norway

© Michael Campanella Frederik highlight his close relationship with his fellow Scandinavian royals

Frederik and Mary will soon embark on a state visit to their Scandinavian neighbours, Sweden and Norway, with their yacht due to dock in Stockholm and Oslo. Frederik spoke warmly of his relationships with his fellow Scandinavian royals, sharing: "We feel at home in Scandinavia. We are not only colleagues, but also family. Our cohorts have become friends. We have a fantastic dialogue and a relaxed relationship when we meet."

Meanwhile, Mary focused on their duties in the countries, revealing: "The program we will have during the days we are there also reflects our common interests in research, nature, sustainable development. So we are looking forward to showing what Denmark can do and coming to visit."

Childhood memories

© Keystone Frederik recalled spending his childhood on the yacht

With the yacht having been owned by the Danish royal family from before Frederik was even born, the royal spoke fondly about memories he had on its decks, including with his younger brother Prince Joachim, whose children were previously stripped of their royal titles by Margrethe.

Frederik recalled times that he and Joachim would run around on the decks and even joined conscripts with polish brass and scrubbing the decks. In a reflective mood, the monarch mused: "It gives a feeling that now it is me who has steered in more than one sense, and it feels safe and secure."

Mary also recalled family holidays on the yacht, joking: "The children, crew and us – not so high for me – jump from the highest point on the ship into the deep blue water."