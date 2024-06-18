Down-to-earth Princess Beatrice carries her own luggage as she flies economy

She might be HRH, but Princess Beatrice proved she's just like everybody else as she flew economy to attend the Cannes Lion Festival.

A fellow passenger told Page Six how Beatrice, 35, boarded the EasyJet flight from London's Luton airport on Monday and even carried her own luggage onboard.

In an image shared by the US outlet, the mum-of-one can be seen wearing a long navy skirt, matching knitwear and trainers.

Beatrice flew to the south of France to speak on a panel discussion, entitled "Emotional Intelligence in the age of AI" at Spotify Beach with the streaming giant's chief public affairs officer, Dustee Jenkins.

The royal has a full-time career working as vice president of strategic partnerships at US tech company Afiniti and travels all over the world for her work.

Beatrice, who looked elegant in a printed Sandro dress for the panel discussion, opened up about how being dyslexic has helped her in her role, saying: "Technology in general, it really gave me a space to really be myself… I've got dyslexia, [so] I always was fascinated by how things worked, that was the way that my brain worked."

She continued: "I'm a very visual learner. So walking into the wonderful team at Afiniti, I'm very lucky to work with some of the most incredible people, past and present, who kind of inspired me.

"It doesn't matter where you're coming from, what you're doing. If you can deliver… that for me is the most exciting thing about the technology sector. I'm also campaigning to make sure we have more women in the sector."

Meanwhile, Dustee appeared to confirm Beatrice's role with Spotify at the event, saying: "Bea is a dear friend and I get to watch her in action because she is an adviser to our team and so we have benefited tremendously because she's looking to create mentorships, networking, entrepreneurship — at the same time, understanding technology."

It comes after Beatrice joined a panel on 'Talk the Future of Tech in the UK' at VIP Spotify in April.

Missing Trooping the Colour

While the royal family stepped out for the King's birthday parade in London, it was business as usual for Beatrice as she paid a working visit to Stockholm with her husband and property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The royal spoke at the Brilliant Minds 2024 conference, where she was joined by singer and friend Ellie Goulding.

Proud husband Edoardo shared some snaps from Beatrice's talk on Instagram, writing: "My brilliant wife".

It's not known if the couple took their daughter, Sienna, along on the trip.

Edoardo also has a seven-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

