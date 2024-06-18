Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Down-to-earth Princess Beatrice carries her own luggage as she flies economy to Cannes Lion Festival
Down-to-earth Princess Beatrice carries her own luggage as she flies economy

The royal, 35, took part in a panel discussion with Spotify

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
She might be HRH, but Princess Beatrice proved she's just like everybody else as she flew economy to attend the Cannes Lion Festival.

A fellow passenger told Page Six how Beatrice, 35, boarded the EasyJet flight from London's Luton airport on Monday and even carried her own luggage onboard.

 In an image shared by the US outlet, the mum-of-one can be seen wearing a long navy skirt, matching knitwear and trainers.

Beatrice flew to the south of France to speak on a panel discussion, entitled "Emotional Intelligence in the age of AI" at Spotify Beach with the streaming giant's chief public affairs officer, Dustee Jenkins. 

The royal has a full-time career working as vice president of strategic partnerships at US tech company Afiniti and travels all over the world for her work.

Beatrice speaking on panel in Cannes© Getty
Beatrice has pledged to get more women in the technology sector

Beatrice, who looked elegant in a printed Sandro dress for the panel discussion, opened up about how being dyslexic has helped her in her role, saying: "Technology in general, it really gave me a space to really be myself… I've got dyslexia, [so] I always was fascinated by how things worked, that was the way that my brain worked."

Beatrice speaking on panel at Cannes Lion Festival© Getty
Dustee Jenkins sang Beatrice's praises

She continued: "I'm a very visual learner. So walking into the wonderful team at Afiniti, I'm very lucky to work with some of the most incredible people, past and present, who kind of inspired me.

"It doesn't matter where you're coming from, what you're doing. If you can deliver… that for me is the most exciting thing about the technology sector. I'm also campaigning to make sure we have more women in the sector."

Princess Beatrice with Dustee Jenkins at Journal House© Getty
Beatrice looked pretty in a peach Sandro dress

Meanwhile, Dustee appeared to confirm Beatrice's role with Spotify at the event, saying: "Bea is a dear friend and I get to watch her in action because she is an adviser to our team and so we have benefited tremendously because she's looking to create mentorships, networking, entrepreneurship — at the same time, understanding technology."

Pranav Yadav, Jessica Alba, Dustee Jenkins, Chief Public Affairs Officer, Spotify, Jay Shetty and Princess Beatrice of York attend Spotifyâs intimate evening of music and culture featuring a performance from John Legend at Cannes Lions 2024© Getty
Beatrice later attended the Intimate Evening Of Music And Culture with Spotify

It comes after Beatrice joined a panel on 'Talk the Future of Tech in the UK'  at VIP Spotify in April.

Missing Trooping the Colour 

While the royal family stepped out for the King's birthday parade in London, it was business as usual for Beatrice as she paid a working visit to Stockholm with her husband and property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The royal spoke at the Brilliant Minds 2024 conference, where she was joined by singer and friend Ellie Goulding.

Princess Beatrice spoke on stage at the Brilliant Minds 2024 event in Stockholm, wearing an all-white outfit© Instagram
Princess Beatrice spoke on stage at the Brilliant Minds 2024 event in Stockholm, wearing an all-white outfit

Proud husband Edoardo shared some snaps from Beatrice's talk on Instagram, writing: "My brilliant wife". 

It's not known if the couple took their daughter, Sienna, along on the trip. 

Edoardo also has a seven-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang. 

LISTEN: A Right Royal Commemoration

