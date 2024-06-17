Princess Beatrice surprises in bridal-white outfit as she skips Trooping the Colour

Princess Beatrice may have been stepping up her public appearances of late, but the royal did not make an appearance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

Instead, the Princess spent the weekend in Stockholm with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, where she was invited as a speaker at the Brilliant Minds 2024 conference.

The two-day event, which is said to "champion the scientists, explorers, artists, thinkers, and innovators who dare to ask the big questions," saw the likes of Princess Beatrice, Ellie Goulding, Halle Berry and Reese Witherspoon take to the stage to share insightful conversations.

© Instagram Princess Beatrice spoke on stage at the Brilliant Minds 2024 event in Stockholm, wearing an all-white outfit

Bursting with pride at his wife's achievements was Edoardo, who shared a rare set of photographs of Beatrice on his Instagram story along with the caption: "My brilliant wife".

The mother-of-one, who shares daughter Sienna with the luxury property developer, looked divine in a tailored, hourglass shirt that boasted military-style pockets and dramatic fluted sleeves.

© Instagram Princess Beatrice in conversation with Ellie Goulding

Opting for a monochrome aesthetic, the York royal slipped into a fit-and-flare maxi skirt in white, pairing her look with open-toe sandals for a summery finish.

Adding to her effortless elegance, Princess Beatrice wore her fiery auburn hair loose and curled, letting tumbling waves fall to her shoulders.

© Instagram Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a glowing photograph of his wife

The royal's outfit looks to be a repeat of her cream linen midi dress by royally loved brand, Self-Portrait. She last wore it during a trip to New York, showing off the outfit in full in another rare photo shared by Edoardo on Instagtram.

Princess Beatrice's style file

In line with the late Queen's request in 2022 that balcony appearances are strictly reserved for senior working royals, Princess Beatrice, along with her parents and sister, Princess Eugenie, haven't been on the Buckingham Palace balcony since 2019.

While the glamorous royal missed out on the opportunity to display her penchant for occasion wear this weekend, Beatrice has had several moments in the royal spotlight recently that have proved her sartorial prowess.

© Getty Princess Beatrice braved the rain in a beautiful Beulah dress

At King Charles' Buckingham Palace garden party last month, the Princess looked mesmerising wearing a vivid coral-toned red dress.

She opted for the 'Christina Crimson' dress from Beulah London, which had a high neckline, as well as ruffle and pearl detailing down the front and along the fluted sleeves.

© WPA Pool The royal looked radiant in a vibrant gown

The garment featured a cinched waistline and a floaty skirt and the royal braved the rainy weather by holding an umbrella over her head to protect her statement cream headband from Emily London with diamanté detailing.