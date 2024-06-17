Why Princess Beatrice's stepson didn't spend Father's Day with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

While families up and down in the country – including royals such as Jack Brooksbank and Prince William – marked Father's Day on Sunday, Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi did not stop his busy calendar to celebrate.

The property developer shares a son called Wolfie, whose real name is Christopher, with his ex-fiancé Dara Huang. The interior designer and architect took their eight-year-old son on a luxurious weekend away to a historic chateau-looking property with a tennis court and a swimming pool.

© Instagram Wolfie spent the weekend at a country home with his mother Dara

In photos shared to Dara's Instagram Stories, Wolfie made use of both facilities in the sunny weather, acting as a "ball boy" with a racket in hand as a tennis match took place. He was then pictured wading through the clear blue water of the pool dressed in his blue T-shirt and denim shorts – perhaps the water temperature was too cool to warrant a full swim!

© Instagram The eight-year-old was pictured in the swimming pool on Father's Day

Since Dara and Edoardo co-parent their little boy, who splits his time between her London property and his Cotswolds family home, some may question why he was not with his father on the special holiday.

© Instagram The property developer supported his wife Princess Beatrice at Brilliant Minds

Edoardo shared photos from the audience of Brilliant Minds 2024, where he was supporting Beatrice and her friend and singer Ellie Goulding. He captioned the photo: "My brilliant wife," for the solo visit, with the parents leaving their young daughter Sienna at home for the occasion.

Edoardo may plan to privately celebrate Father's Day with Sienna and Wolfie another time.

Proud father Edoardo

© Shutterstock Edoardo and Princess Beatrice share daughter Sienna

Edoardo's fatherhood skills have often been praised, with several members of the family commenting on his close bond with both of his children.

"Both Edoardo and Beatrice are extraordinary with their children," Edoardo's stepfather David Williams-Ellis previously said, while Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson revealed Wolfie and Sienna have a special bond.

© Karwai Tang Edoardo's stepfather praised his fatherhood skills

"They're very close and have a great relationship," Fergie said on Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah.

Meanwhile, Wolfie's mum also gushed about her co-parenting arrangement with Edoardo and Beatrice.

© Instagram The architect shares Wolfie with her ex Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The Dara Maison founder told Harper's Bazaar: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, ‘The more, the merrier'."

She added: "I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dara Huang makes rare comment about Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna

Royals on Father's Day

By comparison, Edoardo's brother-in-law Jack Brooksbank appeared to celebrate Father's Day with his wife Princess Eugenie and kids August and Ernest.

Eugenie shared a string of heartwarming family snapshots on her Instagram Stories, including one of Jack exploring with their eldest son August, another of Jack walking hand-in-hand with little Ernest, and a final picture of Jack sweetly hugging their youngest son.

© Instagram Beatrice's sister Eugenie shared sweet photos of her husband and their kids on Father's Day

Meanwhile, Prince William and his kids likely enjoyed a quiet day following their Trooping the Colour outing on Saturday.

The Waleses' official Instagram account released a sweet image of the dad-of-three on the beach in Norfolk with his three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day. G, C & L," the personal caption read.

READ: Prince Harry's unbreakable bond with eldest son Archie Harrison – photos