Duke of Westminster and bride Olivia's little-known wedding link to Princess Beatrice

The Duke of Westminster, also known as Hugh Grosvenor, drew inspiration from several members of the royal family for his high-society wedding with Olivia Henson on 7 June.

Not only did he borrow elements of his usher and long-term friend Prince William's 2011 royal wedding, but he also had a special link with Princess Beatrice's nuptials in 2020.

© Samir Hussein Olivia Grosvenor and the Duchess of Westminster got married at Chester Cathedral on 7 June

Sarah Ferguson's daughter and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's intimate wedding moments were captured by Benjamin Wheeler, the same photographer used by Hugh and Olivia.

After exchanging vows at Chester Cathedral, the newlyweds headed to Hugh's ancestral estate Eaton Hall for their reception. Black and white photos documented their wedding, from the moment the bride exited her wedding car with her lace-trimmed veil over her face, to the newly married couple laughing as their wedding party showered them with confetti.

Another stunning photo saw Hugh and Oliva strolling hand and hand in the garden as the bride looked lovingly at her new husband.

Breaking his silence following the wedding, Benjamin wrote next to the snaps on Instagram: "A huge congratulations to Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster & Olivia Henson, married yesterday at Chester Cathedral. The bride wore a beautiful bespoke creation by @emmavictoriapaynebridal." He also credited his team, which included Holly Clark Photography.

© Alamy They hosted their wedding reception at Eaton Hall

When the Duke and Duchess released their official wedding photos by Benjamin, they also issued a statement about their "memorable" big day.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who supported us yesterday and want to extend a special thank you to those in Chester who helped make our day so memorable. We have been incredibly touched by everyone’s amazing support and warm wishes," they said.

Princess Beatrice's wedding

Benjamin also previously revealed it was an "honour" to be the man behind the lens at Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding. The photographer took to his Instagram page to express his gratitude, stating: "I was so incredibly honoured to photograph their wedding day, a certain milestone of my career," he wrote alongside the two images Buckingham Palace released to the public.

One showed the couple standing outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, alongside Beatrice's late grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, while the second captured an intimate moment between grinning Edoardo and his beautiful bride.

The second showed a closer look at Beatrice's borrowed wedding dress by Norman Hartnell, which belonged to Her late Majesty.

© Alamy Princess Beatrice's tweaked her Norman Hartnell wedding dress loaned by the late Queen

The embellished bodice, fitted bodice and thick straps remained the same as when the Queen previously wore it, but Beatrice had tweaked the style to include organza puff sleeves and a longer skirt for her wedding.

The royals announced their engagement in September 2019 after the property developer proposed with a bespoke diamond ring by Shaun Leane during a romantic holiday in Italy.

They had planned to tie the knot on 29 May 2020 but had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Duke of Westminster's royal wedding links

© James Whatling Trees are brought into Chester Cathedral for the wedding of Duke of Westminster

The Duke of Westminster also channelled the Prince and Princess of Wales with his choice of decorations.

As well as a giant flower arch at the doors of the Grade I-listed cathedral, beautiful roses, lavender and baby's breath were positioned on either side of the altar alongside large trees.

The latter was reminiscent of William and Kate's royal wedding 13 years earlier.

© Getty Trees lined the altar at Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011

Westminster Abbey shared beautiful behind-the-scenes photos of the greenery being wheeled into place on X (formerly Twitter), alongside the message: "In the days before the wedding, preparations inside the Abbey began in earnest. The nave aisle was transformed into an avenue of trees, with six field maples and two hornbeams brought in to line the route of the bride’s procession to the High Altar."

Following the wedding, the trees did not go to waste, with Prince Charles planting them at the front of his home, Llwynywermod in Wales, two months after the nuptials.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Duke of Westminster's bride Olivia Henson battles with the wind

Meanwhile, Olivia turned to royal-approved hair stylist Cristiano Basciu, Artistic Director at Richard Ward Hair – the salon frequented by Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate.

The bride wore her hair in an intricate and elegant updo including a side-parting, and a chic chignon at the nape of her neck, topped with the Fabergé Myrtle Leaf Tiara that secured her veil in place on the windy day in Cheshire.

READ: Olivia Henson's majorly unexpected bridal platform heels spark serious debate