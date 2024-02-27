Queen Camilla steps in for King Charles as she leads royal family at King Constantine II's thanksgiving service in Windsor

Queen Camilla will lead the British royal family in attending a thanksgiving service in Windsor for the late King Constantine II.

Constantine, who was a second cousin of King Charles, a first cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh, and a godfather to Prince William, enjoyed a close relationship with the British royals.

The memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at St George's Chapel on Tuesday morning, with Camilla stepping in for her husband Charles, who is unable to attend due to his ongoing cancer treatment.

© Getty King Constantine pictured with Charles and Camilla in 2007

Royals from the UK and Europe are expected to flock to Windsor for the event, given Constantine's expansive links with other European royal families. His widow Queen Anne-Marie, former Queen of the Hellenes, and the couple's eldest son Crown Prince Pavlos, along with Pavlos' wife Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, will lead the Greek royals in attendance.

Constantine and Anne-Marie's four other children are also expected on the guest list: Princess Alexia, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Theodora, and Prince Philippos.

© Getty Charles and Camilla greet King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie at a palace dinner in 2012

Anne-Marie's sisters, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, who abdicated the throne in January, and Princess Benedikte, may also make an appearance, as well as Constantine's sisters, Queen Sofia of Spain and Princess Irene. Sofia may be joined by her son King Felipe of Spain and his wife Queen Letizia.

The service, which will take place in the nave of St George's Chapel, will be led by the Dean of Windsor, The Right Reverend Dr Christopher Cocksworth.

© Getty The thanksgiving service will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle

Constantine died at the age of 82 in January 2023. He had been suffering from ill health for a number of years and was treated at the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens.

His funeral took place at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens, with a whole host of European royals in attendance, including Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, who were representing King Charles and Queen Camilla, and Lady Gabriella Windsor, who was there on behalf of Prince William. Gabriella counted Constantine as one of her godfathers.

William had a "private" engagement on the day of the funeral, while Charles and Camilla had a scheduled meeting with the President of the Republic of Cyprus.

Other European royals in attendance at the funeral included King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Prince Albert of Monaco, King Felipe of Spain's sister Infanta Cristina, Queen Mathilde and King Phillipe of Belgium, and Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI of Sweden.

Constantine was later buried at Tatoi Palace cemetery, close to Athens.

Constantine acceded to the Greek throne in 1964 following the death of his father, King Paul I. He was proclaimed King of the Hellenes at the age of 24, however, he ruled for only a decade after a military junta abolished the monarchy. He was the last king of Greece.

Two referendums were held, a disputed one in 1973 before a second one in 1974, with both returning results in favour of the abolition of the monarchy.

Constantine lived in exile for many decades in London, before eventually returning to his native country in 2013, where he spent the last ten years of his life.