Queen Camilla joined by rarely-seen children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes at Ascot
Queen Camilla joined by rarely-seen children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes at Ascot

Her Majesty shares her two children with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Camilla was joined by her rarely-seen children Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

On day one of the equestrian extravaganza, Her Majesty, 76, was photographed alongside her two children whom she shares with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles.

The King and Queen in carriage procession at Royal Ascot© Getty Images
The King and Queen attended the first day at Royal Ascot

For the prestigious occasion, Camilla looked beautiful in a cobalt blue coat dress which she teamed with a matching blue asymmetrical hat, nude heels and a sparkling sapphire brooch.

Queen Camilla and her daughter Laura Lopes twinned in blue © Getty Images
Queen Camilla and her daughter Laura Lopes twinned in blue

Echoing her mother's outfit, Laura, 46, looked perfectly polished wearing a navy dress adorned with rainbow-hued piping. She elevated her race meet get-up with a feathered navy hat and accessorised with a ruby-red clutch and pearl drop earrings.

man wearing suit at ascot© Getty Images
Tom looked smart in a suit and top hat

Tom, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self in a smart suit, a top hat and a duck egg blue waistcoat.

Queen Camilla was also joined at the prestigious event by her husband King Charles who rocked a lemon-hued waistcoat and a bold blue tie.

Writing jointly in the official programme, Charles and Camilla said: "It gave us immense pleasure and joy to witness Desert Hero's victory in the King George V Stakes last year, particularly as he was bred by Her late Majesty.

"We wish all the participants this week the very best of luck in seeking that unique thrill of a Royal Ascot winner.

Princess Anne and Lady Gabriella Kingston seen on day one of Royal Ascot© Getty Images
Princess Anne and Lady Gabriella Kingston were also in attendance

"We also hope that those here at the racecourse and watching from home will enjoy five days of the finest racing that this sport has to offer."

Who are Tom and Laura?

Camilla's oldest child Tom works as a food writer and has written seven cookbooks in addition to numerous restaurant reviews in the likes of GQ, Esquire and The Mail on Sunday.

Camilla at the races with her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes© Getty Images
Camilla at the races with her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes

He married fashion editor Sara Buys in 2005 at St Nicholas' Church in Oxfordshire, with the couple later separating in 2018. Together they share two children: daughter Lola and son Frederick, also known as Freddy.

Laura, meanwhile, co-founded Eleven, a fine art gallery in Belgravia in 2005. She married chartered accountant and model Harry Marcus George Lopes in 2006, with whom she has three children: daughter Eliza and twins Gus and Louis.

