Kate Middleton's fun moment with dad Michael you might have missed at Wimbledon The pair enjoyed a father-daughter day out at SW19

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a father-daughter day at Wimbledon on Sunday with Michael Middleton.

Kate, 39, and Michael, 72, watched the men's wheelchair singles, as well as the men's singles final on Centre Court, where Novak Djokovic won against Matteo Berrettini. But did you spot the fun moment between the royal and her father?

The pair couldn't contain their giggles as they launched into a crowd wave on court three during Gordon Reid and Joachim Gerard's match. They were also joined by Scott Lloyd, CEO of the Lawn Tennis Association.

They later headed off to Centre Court, where the Duchess and her father were spotted deep in conversation in the royal box throughout the men's singles final.

The Middleton family are avid tennis fans and are regulars at the tournament every year, with Michael attending with his wife Carole on Friday.

Michael and Kate joined in with the crowd wave

The couple, who are also parents to Pippa, 37, and James, 34, celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary last month.

Kate was joined by her husband, Prince William, for the women's singles final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolína Plíšková at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Kate couldn't contain her giggles

The Duchess presented trophies to the winners of both finals alongside the Duke of Kent, who has stepped down from his role as President of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) after holding the position for more than 50 years. Kate has been patron of the AELTC since 2016.

After attending the men's singles final at Wimbledon, Kate joined William and her eldest son, Prince George, for the nail-biting Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. The Cambridges were spotted consoling their seven-year-old son after the Three Lions lost to Italy during a penalty shootout.

