King Charles's rare personal moment with stepson Tom Parker Bowles caught on camera

Royal Ascot continues to be a family affair for the royals as King Charles welcomed Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, to the equestrian event. In a lovely moment caught on camera from a sunny day at the races, Charles can be seen sharing a warm exchange with his stepson, kissing him on both cheeks while smiling.

Tom looked perfect for the occasion, arriving dressed up to the nines in a smart suit complete with a top hat and a matching blue waistcoat and tie. However, Tom's attire was more casual as he doffed his top hat while greeting the King.

© James Whatling King Charles kisses Tom Parker Bowles

The food critic is very close to his stepfather, and previously said that he has "always adored" him. Speaking on A Current Affair back in 2015, he explained: "All you care about your parents is they're happy and my mother is exceptionally happy at the moment. I've always adored my stepfather; he's always been a kind and good and lovely man. He is a man of warmth, intelligence and humanity and I think if it ever happens, he will make a fantastic King."

Charles and Camilla have been joined by several family members throughout the week, including Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, Duchess Sophie, Zara Tindall, and Mike Tindall. On Wednesday, during Charles' absence, Prince William made a surprise appearance alongside parents-in-law Carole and Michael Middleton.

© James Whatling A warm exchange between King Charles and stepson, Tom Parker Bowles

Charles and Camilla have spoken about their delight at attending Ascot in the official programme, which reads: “It gave us immense pleasure and joy to witness Desert Hero's victory in the King George V Stakes last year, particularly as he was bred by Her late Majesty.

“We wish all the participants this week the very best of luck in seeking that unique thrill of a Royal Ascot winner. We also hope that those here at the racecourse and watching from home will enjoy five days of the finest racing that this sport has to offer.”

© Getty Images Tom looked smart in a suit and top hat

Tom has also previously opened up about his close bond with his mother, telling BBC Five Live: “She's a brilliant grandmother. I mean, she works incredibly hard. She'd be the first to say that she didn't really have a job apart from being our mother, which she was very good at, and suddenly at age 55 she is working.”

Speaking on The News Agent podcast, he added: “I think change happens but I don’t care what anyone says – this wasn't any sort of end game. She married the person she loved and this is what happened.”