Inside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family including famous relatives

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently took a trip up to Cumbria to attend the wedding of Phoebe Williams-Ellis and Raoul de Lantsheere, who are extended family members of Edoardo's, and the couple's daughter Sienna even had a special role in the ceremony.

The royal husband and wife, who welcomed 22-month-old daughter Sienna in 2021, looked thrilled as they attended the nuptials at St Oswald's Church in Kirkoswald.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stepson reveals another amazing talent - and it's so creative

But did you know that the bride, who is Edoardo's step-sister, has connections to the film and TV industry? Find out more about the property developer's relatives here including his famous connections and extended family below…

Who are Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's parents?

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39, is a property developer who was born in London to Alessandro 'Alex' Mapelli-Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis MBE (nee Nicola Diana Burrows). As well as Edoardo, Alessandro and Nikki welcomed their daughter, Natalia, in 1981.

Like his wife, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo's parents are divorced. His father, 72, enjoyed huge success as an alpine skier. In 1972, Alessandro, who holds both British and Italian citizenship, competed in the Winter Olympics, although his work was predominantly in the art world, and he built up a career working as an art dealer and curator.

MORE: Princess Beatrice left open-mouthed meeting Victoria Beckham and Spice Girls - see throwback photo

MORE: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's new photo of Princess Beatrice's wedding rebellion went unnoticed

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in 2020

Like many of Edoardo's relatives, his mother, Nikki, is a company director and, according to Town & Country, was a close friend of former Prime Minister David Cameron. In 2016, she was appointed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Edoardo also has another sibling, a younger half-brother, Alby Shale, who was born in 1991.

Edoardo shared this image on his Instagram alongside his sister, Natalia

Who are Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's extended family?

In addition to his immediate family, Edoardo has relatives in his extended family tree. After his mother and father divorced, Nikki went on to marry policymaker Christopher Shale. In 2011, Christopher tragically died while at Glastonbury Festival.

In 2017, Nikki then remarried sculptor David Williams-Ellis, who was the father of the bride at the nuptials Beatrice and Edoardo attended last week. As well as Phoebe, David is a father to Emily, Jack and Hugo Williams-Ellis.

© Getty Edoardo and Beatrice in 2019

David is a hugely successful sculptor who has won awards for his creations. His work has also been featured in galleries, and he is a member of the prestigious Royal Cambrian Academy of Art.

It's clear creativity runs in the family. Edoardo's step-sister, Pheobe, is an artist who has worked on set and costume designs. According to her website, Phoebe has worked on plenty of high-profile projects including the third and fourth seasons of Netflix's The Crown.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their daughter in 2021

According to her website, Phoebe worked "closely with Set Decorators Alison Harvey, Carolyn Boult and Sophie Coombes researching, sourcing and hiring props on a number of sets. Gathering samples and ordering walling and flooring supplies, along with finding or coordinating prop making for specific dressing props or sourcing smalls on multiple sets."

She's also worked on Netflix's hit movie, Matilda, and the fantasy series, Lockwood & Co.

What else is there to know about Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family?

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice welcomed their daughter, Sienna, in 2021, but Edoardo is already a father to seven-year-old Christopher Woolf, known affectionately as Wolfie, who he shared with his ex-partner, Dara Huang.