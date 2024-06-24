Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice wears secret wedding guest dress - and a crown like no other
The Princess joined her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the nuptials

Princess Beatrice attends day four of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2024 in Ascot, England© Getty
Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
3 minutes ago
At the weekend, we were delighted to see pictures of the gorgeous Princess Beatrice at the wedding of her good friends, TV presenter and creative consultant, Marissa Montgomery and Jesse Brown, which was held at the Chelsea Physic Garden in London.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice dances at Marissa Montgomery’s wedding

The weather was glorious, and so was Beatrice's dazzling frock for the occasion. The daughter of Prince Andrew stepped out in royally-loved brand Erdem, donning their ‘Cordelia’ Floral Print Silk Crepe de Chine Midi Dress. The blue style was adorned with a blooming gorgeous floral print and we love the fact that the redhead royal sported a floral crown, made from whimsical wedding floral gypsophila. How lovely?

View post on Instagram
 

The snap of Princess Eugenie's older sister featured on actress Rebel Wilson's Instagram, who was also in attendance. Her 18-month-old daughter Royce was among the bridal party and looked super cute in her flower girl frock which was a white puff-sleeved creation, made complete with a sage green sash.

The event was quite the family affair - Beatrice's mother, the Duchess of York, was also a guest. She looked wonderful in a silk navy dress coat, designed by Santini London, and Chanel pumps, as she posed alongside Rebel and Rebel's fiancée, Ramona Arguma.

Ascot style

It's been a busy few days for mother-of-one Beatrice. The 35-year-old spent almost the entire week at Royal Ascot and as always, looked incredible in an array of elite dresses. 

Beatrice looked stunning in her Emilia Wickstead dress at Royal Ascot© Getty
Our favourite though, has to be the style she wore on Friday afternoon. Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin wore a striking green dress by Emilia Wickstead. It set the royal back £1,495, and she added a yellow clutch bag and matching stilettos by Aquazzura.

Princess Beatrice arrives by carriage on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Friday June 21, 2024. © Getty
Beatrice also rocked a yellow hat by Juliette Millinery

 Her trademark auburn mane was tied back in a swishy ponytail and she added a pretty yellow hat by Juliette Millinery, who also made Beatrice's pink headband she wore at Ascot on Wednesday, and fellow royal Zara Tindall's headgear that week.

