Meghan Markle stuns in risqué thigh-split silk dress for day two of Nigeria trip

Meghan Markle looked as stylish as ever wearing a silk printed dress and sandals for day two of her Nigeria trip with Prince Harry.

Arriving at an exhibition sitting volleyball match at charity Nigeria: Unconquered, the Duchess of Sussex looked glamorous in a Johanna Ortiz silk midi dress with a thigh-split and a black tropical print.

© KOLA SULAIMON The Sussexes held hands as they arrived at the engagement in Abuja

Meghan, 42, teamed the midi with a pair of Emme Parsons 'Cecelia' black leather sandals and oversized black sunglasses, with her raven hair styled in a sleek ponytail. For her accessories, she opted for Jennifer Meyer gold disc statement earrings, her Cartier gold watch, and a selection of gold bracelets, including her Cartier bangle.

The mother-of-two walked hand in hand with her husband Prince Harry, 39, who wore a black polo neck Invictus Games shirt, navy trousers with a buckle belt, and brown suede shoes.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan attend a sitting volleyball match at Nigeria Unconquered, a local charity organisation that supports wounded, injured, or sick servicemembers, in Abuja

The Sussexes are visiting Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games. The volleyball match was held at Nigeria: Unconquered in Abuja, a local charity organisation that supports wounded, injured, or sick servicemembers.

On Friday, the couple attended the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja for their second engagement of the day, and Meghan looked the epitome of elegance wearing a white tailored suit.

© Andrew Esiebo The Duke and Duchess looked smart in their suits for day one of their Nigeria trip

The Duchess wore the single-breasted blazer and fitted trousers over a white vest top, while Prince Harry looked smart in a dark green suit. Eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to point out that Meghan and Harry's matching suits represented the white and green shades of the Nigerian flag.

© Getty Meghan and Harry took part in the activities on day one of their Nigeria trip

During their first engagement of the three-day Nigeria trip on Friday, Meghan wore a gorgeous blush backless dress with a cinched waistline and a halterneck.

She teamed the floor-length number with a gold choker necklace and a pair of statement earrings to match.