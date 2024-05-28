Charles Spencer shares 'beautiful' glimpse of Princess Diana's final resting place

Earl Charles Spencer sparked a fan reaction on Tuesday when he uploaded a new photograph of Princess Diana's final resting place at Althorp House.
Taking to Instagram, the 9th Earl, who is now custodian of his family's estate, shared a snapshot of the glittering Oval Lake dotted with a gaggle of fluffy goslings.
The tranquil spot looked so serene surrounded by towering leafy trees and pretty yellow flowers.
In his caption, Charles, 60, wrote: "Lake life, at @althorphouse - a good place for geese and trees to thrive." The historian and author's fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.
Moved by Charles's serene update, one follower wrote: "What a beautiful place", while a second remarked: "So much wonderful green!" and a third simply added: "So tranquil".
The estate is also home to a Grecian-style temple dedicated to the late Princess. While the temple is open to the public, Diana's resting place is only accessible via boat and is off-limits to the public.
There used to be a bridge in place so that visitors could access the island, however, it was later removed for security reasons.
Prince Harry revealed all in his memoir Spare, explaining: "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."
Althorp's history
The sprawling estate is a Grade I listed stately home located five miles northwest of Northampton, between the villages of Great Brington and Harlestone.
It's been in the Spencer family for over 500 years and is set on 13,000 acres, 550 of which are the house and gardens. Princess Diana's only brother Charles took on the role of custodian when he became the 9th Earl Spencer after his father John died in 1992.
In recent years, Charles and his wife Karen have been working hard behind-the-scenes to restore the beautiful property to its former glory.
The couple have made a string of enlightening historical discoveries along the way, and have shared regular home updates on their respective Instagram pages.
They share their magnificent home and gardens with a plethora of adorable animals including their new Fox Red Labrador pup, a barn cat called Rudy, peacocks Tim and Jim and two sheep called Minty and Lucky.