Princess Charlotte debuts new gold bracelet which features special word in Arabic

Princess Charlotte appeared in her element on Sunday as she joined her mother the Princess of Wales in SW19 for the hotly-anticipated Wimbledon men's singles final.

Accompanied by Kate's sister Pippa Matthews, née Middleton, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a joyous afternoon of sporting action from their front-row seats in the exclusive Royal Box. And true to form, Charlotte, nine, and Princess Kate, 42, galloped ahead in the style stakes.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte were all smiles for the men's singles final on Sunday

While the mother-of-three wife struck sartorial gold with her rich, violet-hued midi dress from Safiyaa, Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter Charlotte charmed in a floaty polka dot dress by Guess.

Eagle-eyed royal fans may also have spotted that the youngster accessorised with a cluster of dainty bracelets, including a never-before seen gold link bracelet featuring a turquoise nazar amulet.

© Getty Images Charlotte rocked a delicate gold bracelet for her Wimbledon outing

The teeny eye bead, which translates as 'sight' and 'surveillance' is an amulet believed by many to ward off the curse of the evil eye.

The 'Evil Eye' is said to be a curse which is typically inspired by envy and causes harm to the receiving person. Wearing an evil eye amulet can be a way to protect yourself against these omens and bad luck.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte's bracelet features her name in Arabic

Charlotte's dainty bracelet also featured her name written in Arabic - a sweet, personal touch that almost went unnoticed.

While the origins of Charlotte's jewellery item remain unknown, it's possible that her bracelet came from Jordan - one of the family's previous holiday destinations.

We've found this cute bracelet from Etsy, which is ideal if you want the royal look for less - but be warned - they're selling out fast. We also love this evil eye protection bracelet for little ones as well.

© Etsy Etsy has lots of personalised jewellery for children

In 2021, Kensington Palace revealed that William and Kate had taken George, Charlotte and Louis on holiday to Jordan when they released their Christmas card. The under-the-radar trip took place earlier that year when the family-of-five visited the ancient city of Petra.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Where the royals holiday

It's also worth noting that the British royals share a strong bond with the Jordanian royals. Last year, William and Kate attended the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, while King Abdullah and Queen Rania were among the 2,300-strong congregation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May for King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation.

Princess Charlotte isn't the only young royal to get on board with the bracelet trend. William and Kate's eldest child, Prince George, was also spotted on Sunday rocking a friendship bracelet as he joined his father in Berlin for the UEFA Euro final.

© Getty Images Prince George donned a blue bracelet for the UEFA Euro final in Berlin

While George, ten, looked dapper in a navy suit and striped tie, he added a personal touch with a woven, sky-blue friendship bracelet.