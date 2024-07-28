Buckingham Palace's secret celebration after Prince George's birth revealed

Prince George recently celebrated his 11th birthday, and it's hard to imagine that all of the excitement surrounding his birth was over a decade ago! Former communications and press secretary to the late Queen, Ailsa Anderson, was at the center of all the action on the day and revealed how the Buckingham Palace staff celebrated the happy occasion.

Chatting on the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, she explained: "As a communications person, you're always behind the scenes, you're never in front of the camera, but for once in my life, I was! I was honoured to walk across that iconic forecourt at Buckingham Palace and post the announcement of Prince George's birth at the railings.

"I was terribly nervous! Absolutely don't drop it. But then it's funny, you get home and my son had been at a tea party and he said, 'Mummy, we saw you on the telly! It wasn't very interesting.' There was [a cheer from the crowd].

"The crowds witnessing it were up to Green Park, people queuing to take a look at the notice. It's history! It was the monarchy at its best, and this time now, the pomp and ceremony, it's what we do best."

© Max Mumby/Indigo The new parents with baby George in 2013

Speaking about the moments leading up to the birth, and how they celebrated, Ailsa continued: "My lovely colleague Ed Perkins was press secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they were. I got the call in the morning to say things were happening; we were in the office on tenterhooks waiting for the call!

"Excited, maybe a glass of champagne was drunk after the announcement was made—I couldn't possibly comment!"

© Dan Dennison The easel displaying the announcement of the son of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is displayed on July 23, 2013 in London, England

The royals celebrated George's birthday with a snap of the royal in a suit on social media. The caption read: "Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!" It also revealed that the lovely photograph was taken by his mother, the Princess of Wales.

Speaking about what his birthdate means for the royal, royal astrologer and Diana, Princess of Wales' former confidante, Debbie Frank, told HELLO!: "Born at 4:24 pm on 22 July 2013, George is a typical Cancerian, a 'super-sensitive sign.' He is empathetic, caring, and giving.

© The Princess of Wales Prince George's 13th birthday photo taken by the Princess of Wales

"In so many ways, he resembles his late grandmother and his father, both Cancerians who tend to come straight from the heart. His affinity with Prince William stems from their being the same Cancer Sun Sign: two peas in a pod. Cancerians can be self-protective, especially where home and family life are concerned, diving into their shells. As a boy stepping into his 'tweens,' we may see George peeking out from his shell going forward.

"Both Princess Diana and Prince William were shy as young people and yet both of them blossomed into their royal roles."