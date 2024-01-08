Luxembourg royals welcome new baby to the family

There's baby joy for the Luxembourg royal family!

Princess Claire and Prince Felix welcomed their third child on Sunday, the Grand Ducal Court announced on Monday.

In a statement shared on behalf of the couple on Instagram, it said: "It is with great joy that we announce the birth of our son. The prince was born on 7th January 2024 at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte. The newborn Prince will be named Balthasar Felix Karl. He weighs 3.220 kg (7lbs 1 oz) and measures 50 cm. Prince Balthasar and Princess Claire are in perfect health. Félix and Claire with Amalia and Liam."

Felix, 39, and Claire, 38, are already parents to Princess Amalia, nine, and Prince Liam, seven.

The Grand Ducal Court announced the couple's third pregnancy last July, sharing a sweet family snap.

Felix and bioethics researcher Claire, who met while both studying at Swiss boarding school, Collège Alpin International Beau Soleil, tied the knot on 17 September 2013.

Since their nuptials, the family have been living in the south of France at the Château Les Crostes, a winery in Lorgues that has been owned by Claire's family, the Lademachers, for many years.

© Getty The couple with their eldest children, Princess Amalia and Prince Liam

Prince Felix is the second child of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg. The new addition to the family is the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess' seventh grandchild.

Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie have two sons, Prince Charles, three, and ten-month-old Prince François.

Prince Louis shares two sons with his former wife, Tessy Antony de Nassau – Prince Gabriel, 17, and Prince Noah, 16.

© Getty Prince Louis, Princess Claire, Prince Felix, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, Grand Duke Henri, Princess Stephanie, Prince Guillaume, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sebastien in 2018

Meanwhile, Princess Alexandra, who married Nicolas Bagory last April, is expecting her first child this spring, meaning an eighth grandchild for Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

The Luxembourg royals shared their highlights from 2023 in an Instagram roundup last month, including the birth of Prince François and his christening day, as well as Princess Alexandra's wedding.

The gallery also featured some adorable festive snaps of royal brothers Prince Charles and Prince François, dressed in Christmas jumpers.