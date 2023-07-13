Luxembourg's royal family celebrates baby news after Robbie Williams concert

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Maria Teresa will welcome their seventh grandchild

Luxembourg's royal family are set to welcome a new addition in the coming months.

The Grand Ducal Court announced on Thursday that Prince Felix and his wife, Princess Claire, are expecting their third child.

The palace shared a charming photograph of the couple sitting on a bench in a garden with their two eldest children, Princess Amalia, nine, and Prince Liam, six.

Proud father Prince Felix, 39, can be seen beaming as he holds hands with Princess Claire, 38, dressed in a floral midi dress. Liam matches his father in a suit, while Amalia looks sweet in a pink dress.

The couple, who met while both studying at Swiss boarding school, Collège Alpin International Beau Soleil, married on 17 September 2013.

Since their nuptials, Prince Felix and Princess Claire have been living in the south of France at the Château Les Crostes, a winery in Lorgues that has been owned by Claire's family, the Lademachers, for many years.

The baby will be the seventh grandchild for Prince Felix's parents, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

© Grand Ducal Court Princess Claire and Prince Felix are expecting their third child

It comes just months after the birth of Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie's second child, Prince François, in March.

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie, who are the future Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, also have a three-old-son, Prince Charles.

© Getty Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie with their eldest son, Prince Charles

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Maria Teresa are also parents to Prince Louis, 36, Princess Alexandra, 32, and Prince Sébastien, 31.

Prince Louis shares two sons with his former wife, Tessy Antony de Nassau – Prince Gabriel, 17, and Prince Noah, 15.

Meanwhile, Princess Alexandra married Paris-based businessman Nicolas Bagory in a civil ceremony in Luxembourg in April. A religious wedding also took place at Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, France.

© Getty Princess Alexandra and Nicolas Bagory's civil wedding

The royal bride wore separates by Belgian label, Natan, for her civil ceremony. And for the religious service, Alexandra wowed in an Elie Saab, which featured a criss-crossed bodice and an A-line silhouette.

© Maison du Grand - Duc // Kary Barthelmey Princess Alexandra and husband Nicolas Bagory meeting Robbie Williams backstage

The palace's royal box announcement comes the day after Prince Guillaume, Princess Alexandra and her husband, Nicolas, met singer Robbie Williams backstage after his concert at LuxExpo, in Luxembourg on Wednesday.