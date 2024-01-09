Luxembourg's Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares first photos of new royal baby

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa was the epitome of a proud grandmother as she shared the first photos of the latest addition to the Luxembourg royal family.

The royal, 67, posted the precious snaps on her Instagram page as she and her husband Grand Duke Henri, 68, met their grandson for the first time at Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte hospital.

"What a great joy the arrival of Balthasar, our seventh grandchild, born on January 7 in Luxembourg," the Grand Duchess penned in the caption.

The Grand Ducal Court announced on Monday that Henri and Maria Teresa's second son, Prince Felix, and his wife, Princess Claire, had welcomed their third child on 7 January.

The statement read: "The newborn Prince will be named Balthasar Felix Karl. He weighs 3.220 kg (7lbs 1 oz) and measures 50 cm. Prince Balthasar and Princess Claire are in perfect health."

The images show Princess Claire, wearing a pair of white and navy star-patterned silk pyjamas, gazing lovingly at her baby boy.

Prince Felix smiles proudly at the camera as his and Claire's eldest children, Princess Amalia, nine, and Prince Liam, seven, cuddle up to their mother and their little brother.

© Instagram / grandeduchesse_mariateresa Prince Felix and Princess Claire now have a family of five

Other snaps show the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess cooing over their new grandson, with Maria Teresa holding baby Balthasar as she sits next to her granddaughter Amalia.

Amalia and Liam are also captured enjoying cuddles with their baby brother, with one sweet image showing Amalia kissing the top of Liam's head as he also kisses little Balthasar.

© Instagram / grandeduchesse_mariateresa Proud grandparents with their new grandson

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa will also welcome their eighth grandchild this spring when their daughter Princess Alexandra gives birth to her first child.

The Luxembourg royals celebrated Alexandra's marriage to Nicolas Bagory last April.

© Instagram / grandeduchesse_mariateresa The Grand Duchess with her new grandson Balthasar and granddaughter Amalia

Henri became Grand Duke of Luxembourg in October 2000, following his father Grand Duke Jean's abdication. He married Cuban-born Maria Teresa Mestre y Batista in February 1981.

The couple have five children – Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, Prince Felix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sebastien.

© Instagram / grandeduchesse_mariateresa So precious! Amalia and Liam enjoy cuddles with their baby brother

Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie have two sons, Prince Charles, three, and ten-month-old Prince François.

Prince Louis shares two sons with his former wife, Tessy Antony de Nassau – Prince Gabriel, 17, and Prince Noah, 16.