Meghan Markle's hair transformation looks so different - fans don’t even know it’s her

The Duchess of Sussex has had a very busy weekend! The wife of Prince Harry headed to a business summit on Saturday in the Hamptons and was seen on beauty extraordinaire Bobbi Brown's Instagram.

Looking fabulous in her trademark neutral colourway, the mother-of-two slipped into snaps subtly, wearing a tailored two-piece outfit by St. Agni and accessorised her look with superstar shades by Heidi Merrick and stunning Cartier gold jewellery. But did you spot her hair?

© Instagram Meghan joined other businesswomen at the event

Meghan is known for her flowing raven locks which she wears either loose and lightly curled, or in a slicked, messy bun.

© Getty Meghan often wears her hair loose

In this snap though, Meghan's hair has a slight parting at the front and it looks like her hair has been twisted into an undone ponytail, with loose tendrils on the the side. We think you will agree; it looks totally different! It seems we wasn't the only ones to spot the change.

Fans took to Bobbi's page to ask if it was actually Meghan. One follower wrote: "Is that Meghan Markle in the tan suit?" Another added: "I was wondering the same thing!" and "Came here to ask the same!" One Instagram user added "It looks like her?"

Makeup mogul Bobbi, whose incredible brand Jones Road Beauty is hugely popular with makeup fans all over the world, confirmed to her followers that it indeed was the royal.

The event had quite the guest list, including entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, who founded IT Cosmetics. She shared a selfie with the former Suits star later that evening.

The star-studded bash was hosted by Amy Griffin, a key investor in top-notch beauty brands such as Bumble, Goop and Hello Sunshine. Designer Misha Nonoo and make-up expert Victoria Jackson were both in attendance, and they are great friends of Meghan, who is launching her own lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, very soon.