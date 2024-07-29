Meghan Markle just rocked the hottest summer waistcoat trend - we're converted

The stunning Duchess of Sussex looked incredible at the weekend as she headed to a business summit in the Hamptons, New York. She appeared on Bobbi Brown's Instagram page at the star-studded bash, which included the CEO and founders of some of the biggest beauty brands in the world, From IT Cosmetics to Bumble & Bumble.

© Instagram Meghan wears St Agni's longline waistcoat at a G9 Ventures event over the weekend

In one picture, the wife of Prince Harry can be seen wearing a tailored, longline waistcoat and matching relaxed trousers in her trademark neutral colour platelet. The tailored two-piece was by St. Agni and looked so good on the former Suits star. We loved how she paired down her latest, laid-back look, by pulling hair back in a relaxed style, adding some dainty gold jewellery by Cartier and her Heidi Merrick sunglasses.

The longline waistcoat has arrived just in time for summer and has been a hugely celebrated trend amongst fashionistas. The reason it's having a moment is because it's so very flattering. It covers and skims the body, and if like me, you have big hips, it streamlines that area, and the sleek, tailored style gives you a very modern, well-put-together vibe. Plus being sleeveless, it's weather appropriate.

Meghan's waistcoat cost around £170, but there are lots of versions on the high street you could incorporate into your wardrobe without breaking the bank. I love this version from F&F in Khaki green, it's super relaxed and easy to throw on, but it also has that sleek edge.

4th and Reckless also have this top-buttoned number in black that would look sublime with gold jewellery, espadrille wedges and straight leg jeans.

We love this black number by 4th & Reckless

If you want to spend a little more money, Aligne have some super long versions with bold buttons in a variety of punchy colours, from red to pastel blue.

© Aligne Aligne's red longline waistcoat is a great statement piece

Meghan and her love affair with tailoring

Meghan has always loved blazers and items in the blazer family, wearing them consistently throughout her time as a working royal.

© Getty Meghan loves tailoring of all kinds

In fact, back in 2021, she even made sleeveless blazer dresses go viral! Meghan famously wore a cream-coloured Grace Wales Bonner creation when she introduced her first child, baby Archie to the world. The simple styling with the belted waist made her relaxed look appear a bit more polished and more importantly, this kind of style just doesn't date - it will still look current, even in many years to come. A fashion investment indeed.