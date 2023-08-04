Meghan Markle is glowing in $239 dress as she enjoys lavish birthday dinner with Prince Harry in Montecito

Love, laughter, and Italian cuisine marked a special evening for Harry and Meghan, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Montecito for a date night.

The occasion? To celebrate Meghan's 42nd birthday, and the couple seemed as radiant and joyful as ever.

The duo was seen leaving the fashionable Italian restaurant Tre Lune, a known hotspot among Hollywood's elite, including celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Ellen DeGeneres.

On this very night, musician Travis Barker had also dined at the restaurant. Meghan was the epitome of elegance, donning a black and white strapless column-style dress by Posse, priced at an affordable $239.

Her look was completed with her cherished Cult Gaia bag and chic flat strappy black sandals. Harry complemented her perfectly with a casual but classy ensemble of a linen blue shirt and white trousers.

Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday

Their evening was made even more special as they were joined by their good friend Matt Cohen, husband of Meghan's long-time friend Heather Dorak.

A feast likely ensued, as the popular eatery offers an impressive menu for Italian-lovers, boasting 24 different pasta and risotto dishes, and succulent meat and fish options ranging from salmon fillets at $47 to a luxurious filet mignon steak at $70.

The outing was also an opportunity for the couple to put forth a united front after being out of the public eye for some time.

Harry and Meghan dined at Tre Luna a lavish Italian eatery in Montecito

Photographs captured by the Daily Mail showcased them leaving the restaurant, with Meghan playfully pointing at something in the distance, before they slipped into a waiting car.

The Duchess's choice of jewellery was tastefully minimal, allowing her décolletage to shine in the strapless dress.

She added a touch of sparkle with chunky gold hoop earrings and a tasteful stack of bracelets, including her beloved $5,427 Cartier Love bracelet and the elegant $4,758 Jennifer Meyer Gold Mini Bezel Tennis Bracelet.

Meghan Markle turns 42 - From Hollywood star to philanthropist

Amid the joy of the evening, it was a welcome respite for the couple, who have faced growing speculation about their future in Hollywood. Recent challenges included the axing of their deal with Spotify and a dropped Netflix show.

However, Harry and Meghan appeared undeterred. Their joyous appearance came hot on the heels of a heartwarming 2-minute and 40-second clip released earlier in the week, where the couple was seen surprising US recipients of the first Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund (RTYPF) grants. Their Archwell Foundation is instrumental in this initiative, which funds 26 youth-led projects.

© RT Youth Power Fund Harry and Meghan congratulated young leaders who want to make changes in tech

Harry, 38, fondly mentioned their children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, during the calls, saying: “Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful.' Meghan lovingly chimed in with, 'They don't know it yet, but they will!”

The Sussexes' evening out and recent appearance stand as a reminder that they remain committed to each other and their shared goals. Amid professional setbacks and concerns over their deals with Spotify and Netflix, the couple continues to shine a light on causes close to their hearts.