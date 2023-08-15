Meghan Markle beams during belated birthday celebrations with friends in Los Angeles

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her birthday surrounded by some of her closest friends, a new photo has revealed.

Meghan, who turned 42 on 4 August, is seen beaming in the snap shared by hair colourist Kadi Lee, who co-founded Highbrow Hippie – a wellness lifestyle and beauty brand based in Venice, Los Angeles.

The pair were also joined by author, Cleo Wade, as they enjoyed a girls' lunch together.

The Duchess was pictured in the middle of the shot, with her arms around her two friends.

She looked effortlessly gorgeous in a simple black tank top with a pair of sunglasses tucked in at the front. With her brunette locks tied back from her face, Meghan accessorised with a simple gold disc necklace.

The snap, which appeared on Instagram Stories, was captioned "Belated bday celebrations w/ these lovely muses. Missing sweet @sergenormant."

Hair stylist Serge Normant famously styled Meghan's locks for her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

© Instagram / @highbrowhippie Meghan celebrated her birthday with close friends

Serge, Kadi and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, were the Duchess' glam squad behind her glowy look when Meghan received her Women of Vision Award at the Ms. Foundation Gala in New York back in May.

Kadi and her longtime friend and beauty entrepreneur, Myka Harris, began Highbrow Hippie as a blog and opened their beautiful atelier on Abbott Kinney Boulevard in 2019.The airy space offers clients high end beauty treatments and services, as well as yoga and meditation sessions.

© Getty Meghan at the Ms. Foundation Gala in May

Meghan's belated birthday outing comes after her husband, Harry, returned from his trip to Japan and Singapore in support of his charity, Sentebale, last week.

The Duke and Duchess enjoyed a date night at the A-list-favourite Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito to mark Meghan's special birthday earlier this month, where the mum-of-two wowed in a striped strapless maxi dress from Australian brand, Posse.

© RT Youth Power Fund Meghan and Harry made a joint video appearance to congratulate young tech leaders earlier this month

While Harry was on his trip with the couple's close friend and Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras, Meghan was also spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles.

© Getty Harry and Nacho's polo teams drew 7-7 at the charity match in Singapore

At the charity polo match in Singapore, Nacho made a sweet revelation about himself and Harry, telling HELLO!: "We miss our wives very much. This was a very short trip, although it's a few days, it's a lot of travelling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them, we wish they were here."

The polo player even shared a candid Instagram snap of him and the Duke shopping for their wives in a gift shop.