Greek royals put on a united front as they mark family funeral

Members of the Greek royal family united on Thursday in order to pay tribute to Prince Michael of Greece and Denmark, who died on 28 July.

Prince Michael, who was a cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh was 85 when he passed and was the last surviving grandchild of King George I, who ruled Greece from 1863 until his assassination on 18 March 1913.

The funeral was held at the Church of Saint Theodores in Athens, while the coffin was later buried at the Tatoi Royal Cemetery, which is 17 miles away from the city centre of Athens. The burial ground has been used by the Greek royals since 1880 and it is where Prince Philip's father, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark is buried.

Present at the funeral were Crown Prince Pavlos and his wife, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, Prince Nikolaos, Prince Philippos and Queen Sofia – Sofia is Greek by birth and served as the Queen of Spain from 1975 to 2014.

© Luc Castel Prince Michael was 85 at the time of his death

Also seen in attendance were Prince Michael's wife and two daughters, Marina Karella, Princess Alexandra and Princess Olga. Princess Irene, the sister of Queen Sofia, was also seen in a wheelchair at the service.

1/ 6 © YANNIS KOLESIDIS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Pavlos and Marina Crown Prince Pavlos was greeted at the funeral by Michael's wife, Marina, who gave him a warm embrace.



2/ 6 © Nicolas Koutsokostas/Shutterstock Princess Irene's wheelchair Princess Irene lives her life out of the spotlight with her sister in Spain. Here, she was pushed in a wheelchair for a rare public appearance.



3/ 6 © Nicolas Koutsokostas/Shutterstock Princess Alexandra's emotions Prince Michael's daughter, Alexandra was seen emotional as she gave her father a send-off.



4/ 6 © Nicolas Koutsokostas/Shutterstock Sofia's emotions Sofia looked solemn at the service.



5/ 6 © Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA/Shutterstock Philippos and Nikolaos Princes Philippos and Nikolaos wore black suits as they arrived at the Church of Saint Theodores.

