Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi interrupts summer holiday for exciting announcement

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice are currently enjoying the warm weather with their daughter, Sienna, but Edo interrupted the break for quite the announcement.

The property developer and chief executive of Banda Property confirmed that it was creating a new virtual gallery. Sharing the news on social media, Edoardo shared: "For over two decades, Banda has cultivated a deep connection with the worlds of art, design, and antiques, celebrating the beauty of imperfections and embracing the philosophy of Design by Living.

"This enduring bond serves as a vessel through which we express our worldly experiences, unique aesthetic sensibilities and, and profound respect for the realm of artistry."

The message continued: "Our team dedicates a significant portion of their time to globe-trotting, sourcing the finest vintage and mid-century design pieces to infuse a sense of well-lived spaces into all our properties. We passionately believe that the most authentic way to immerse oneself in a space is by harmonising architecture, furnishings, art, and artefacts.

© Getty Edoardo is a property designer

"Banda is now turning a long-held dream into reality as we open our doors to the public through a virtual gallery. Here, you will have the opportunity to acquire some of our numerous iconic pieces to infuse your properties with the distinctive essence of Banda."

The message concluded: "To learn more, follow us on our social media stories, and be sure to explore our story highlights for additional information."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Eugenie is an artistic director

The announcement will no doubt thrill Edoardo's sister-in-law, Princess Eugenie, who serves as the director of the Hauser & Wirth art gallery, which has locations all across the world.

Edoardo keeps a lower-profile than his beloved wife, and last week Beatrice looked divine as she attended Flackstock, a charitable music festival that raises money for mental health charities following the suicide of Caroline Flack.

© Getty Beatrice always looks so glam

Embracing the summer, the mother-of-one donned a beautiful puff-sleeved tea dress and added a green crossbody bag and a cropped denim jacket to finish off the ensemble.

Princess Beatrice's fiery auburn hair was worn down as the royal donned a blooming flower crown, matching with her friend and television presenter Natalie Pinkham.