Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece suffers faux pas at Danish royal gala - can you spot it?

Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday on Sunday night was quite the royal occasion. With kings and queens, princes and princesses from all over Europe arriving at Christiansborg Palace to celebrate the occasion, there were many eyes on the sartorial choices being made.

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, 55, surprised royal watchers when she was seen arriving with her husband Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, 56, with her sash over the wrong shoulder.

© Getty Crown Princess Marie Chantal of Greece and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece prior to her moving her sash

She was pictured entering the palace wearing the Order of Saint Olga and Sophia with a navy blue sash which she wore across her left shoulder, breaking with long-standing tradition.

The Order was instituted by King George II of Greece in 1936 in memory of his grandmother Queen Olga and mother Queen Sophia. It was awarded to women of the royal family and other ladies of Greece for exceptional services to the Fatherland and the royal family.

She luckily picked up on the faux pas later in the evening as she is seen having moved the sash onto her right shoulder, with eagle-eyed fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) spotting the change.

© Shutterstock Crown Princess Marie-Chantal moved her sash later in the evening

Nevertheless, the Crown Princess stunned in a light pink floor-length gown by Mary Katrantzou that was pleated from the waist down. The dress also had billowing sleeves which were pleated from the elbow down and featured a ruffled high neck.

The Greek royal wore her hair in a sweeping updo to show off Queen Sophia of Greece's stunning silver tiara and drop diamond earrings and opted for natural makeup.

© Shutterstock Crown Princess Marie-Chantal's tiara stole the show

Her husband, the heir to the Greek throne until the monarchy's abolition in 1973, looked exceedingly dapper in his regal attire. The pair were among many European royals traveling to Copenhagen to celebrate Prince Christian's birthday.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia wore a stunning blue gown alongside Princess Elisabeth

Also in attendance were Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Sweden's Crown Princess and godmother to Prince Christian Victoria and Prince Daniel, and Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, to name a few.

© Getty Crown Princess Mette-Marit looked radiant after her return from sick leave

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal clearly got the light pink memo similarly received by Princess Athena and Princess Marie of Denmark as all three women stunned in the pastel shade. Princess Marie wore a one-shoulder dress in a similar shade which was embellished with applique flowers.

© Getty Princess Athena of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark and Prince Joachim of Denmark attended the gala dinner

The evening was a special occasion marked with a speech by Prince Christian himself. The young royal said: "Thank you to all the young people who are here today. It feels really good to be surrounded by so many peers. Tonight is new for all of us."

© Getty Denmark's Prince Christian's gala dinner for his 18th birthday at the Christiansborg Castle

A photo was shared on the official Danish royal family Instagram account that showed some of the young royals together. The photo featured (L-R) Princess Estelle of Sweden, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, Prince Christian of Denmark, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and was captioned: "Five of Europe's future monarchs gathered for His Royal Highness Prince Christian's 18th birthday."

Though Crown Princess Marie-Chantal's fashion faux pas didn't go entirely unnoticed by onlookers, it is fair to say that her overall look was simply beautiful and not at all out of place next to the stunning looks worn by her European princess counterparts.

