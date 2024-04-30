Princess Rajwa of Jordan's majestic home to raise first baby near grandparents

The eyes of the world are on Princess Rajwa of Jordan this month. Not only did she ring in her 30th year with a stunning portrait wearing her wedding tiara, but a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court revealed that she and her husband Prince Hussein are expecting their first child.

As the royal heirs prepare to welcome their new bundle of joy, royal followers will no doubt be wondering where they plan to raise their little one.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Rajwa pictured on her 30th birthday

They are thought to live part-time at Raghadan Palace at Al-Maquar, the same complex as Prince Hussein's parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania. Though the royal family no longer lives there full-time, Queen Rania maintains offices at the Al-Qasr Al-Sagheer there.

© Getty Crown Prince Hussein and his Princess Rajwa are expecting their first baby this summer

The supremely regal Raghadan Palace is situated on a hill in the old quarter of Amman, Jordan's capital city. The royal residence was built in 1926 for the current monarch and was modelled on the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

© Getty Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein in June 2023 at Zahran Palace

The prestigious home was built in Islamic style, featuring multiple stained glass windows, and an interior featuring exquisite woodwork.

Not only is it where the King and Queen live part-time, but it has been the location of many important meetings including those involving heads of state, including former American president George W. Bush in 2006.

© Alamy U.S. President George W. Bush, met with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the Throne Room of Raghadan Palace in 2006

The palace reportedly cost £1,600 at the time and has since undergone a range of renovations. In 1983 a fire destroyed the palace's roof which had to be rebuilt and new flooring in the Throne Hall was laid.

© Getty Abdullah II of Jordan and President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Raghadan Palace in 2017

The upkeep of the Throne Hall is vital as it is where the King receives members of the Senate and the Lower House, as well as the location of the State Opening of Parliament.

© Getty King Abdullah II received Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf at Raghadan Palace in 2021

When away from their official residence, the family reside in a family home in the suburbs of Amman, where, no doubt, Princess Rajwa's new baby will spend lots of time.

© Getty Former US president Bill Clinton spoke with King Abdallah at the palace after the funeral of King Hussein

There are other residences close to the hearts of Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein. The pair got engaged in private at the home of Rajwa's father in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, in the presence of both Queen Rania and King Abdullah.

© Getty Arrival of King Abdullah and Queen Rania at Raghadan Palace

The Zahran Palace is also a sentimental palace for the royal parents-to-be. Rajwa and Hussein married there on 1 June 2023 in the presence of European royals including Prince William and Princess Kate, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Kate and Prince William attended the Jordan Royal wedding

DISCOVER: Princess Rajwa of Jordan glows in stunning first photo since announcing pregnancy

The palace is located on Zahran Street in Amman and was where Hussein's parents tied the knot 30 years before.