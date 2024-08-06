Peter Phillips' girlfriend Harriet Sperling dazzles in seriously bold dress and whimsical hat for loved-up outing

Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling were all smiles on Friday as they stepped out to attend the racing at Goodwood.

The pair, whose relationship was confirmed in May this year, appeared in high spirits mingling with fellow guests ahead of the sporting action. Snapshots from the event showed Peter, 46, smiling broadly as he cosied up to Harriet in a touching display of affection.

© David Hartley The couple were all smiles as they posed for photos

For their joint outing, writer and NHS nurse Harriet exuded elegance in a waist-cinching midi dress in a vibrant hot pink hue. Complete with billowing sleeves, ruffled trim detailing and a tie belt, her frock was the ultimate boho dream.

She elevated her look with a cream boucle chain handbag and a pair of matching white pumps. In keeping with the pink theme, she lacquered her nails with a glossy coating of fluorescent pink varnish.

© David Hartley Peter and Harriet donned their glad rags for Goodwood

A sculptural woven hat adorned with tendril-like petals rounded off her summery outfit, while a sparkling aquamarine pendant added a touch of glitz. As for hair and makeup, Harriet opted for a natural glow and preened her luminous locks into glamorous waves.

Also galloping ahead in the style stakes was Princess Anne's son, Peter, who looked his usual dapper self in a creamy check suit, a crisp white shirt and a merlot-hued tie. He wore a pair of stylish sunglasses on his head and slipped on a pair of chestnut leather loafers for a classic look.

Lovebirds Peter and Harriet appear to be going from strength to strength. It's rumoured that the pair first crossed paths at a sporting event, with the couple seemingly confirming their romance in May this year.

In April it was confirmed that Peter had parted ways with his girlfriend of four years, Lindsay Steven.

© Getty Images Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips attend day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

In recent months, Harriet and Peter have made a series of joint appearances, stepping out to attend numerous sporting events including a charity polo game, Ascot and the Wimbledon Championships.

Earlier this month, the pair looked loved-up as they cheered on Peter's cousin, Prince William, who took part in the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.

Dressed to impress, the NHS nurse wowed in a printed maxi dress crafted by Beulah London – a royally-approved brand adored by the likes of Duchess Sophie.

© Getty Images Peter and Harriet attended the Outsourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup

She teamed her floral number with a pair of bubblegum pink and bottle green espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers and a crossbody bag from Anya Hindmarch.

Peter, meanwhile, looked suave in stone-hued chinos, a powder blue linen shirt and a smart navy blazer.