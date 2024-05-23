Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne's no-fuss baby bump photos with Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips
Princess Anne's no-fuss baby bump photos with Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips

The Princess Royal shares two children with her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Recently hailed as the hardest-working royal, Princess Anne didn't even seem to slow down her public engagements during her two pregnancies.

Queen Elizabeth II's daughter and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips welcomed son Peter Phillips in 1977 followed by daughter Zara Tindall in 1981. On both occasions, Anne was pictured attending royal weddings, embracing her equestrian passions and carrying out royal visits – all while looking perfectly poised.

Join us as we reminisce about the Princess Royal's elegant baby bump photos…

Princess Anne in a jumper and head scarf© Tim Graham

Wrapped up warm

It may have been a sunny day, but Anne wasn't taking any chances with the October weather while she was expecting her first child. The royal, who was eight months pregnant, wore her trusted boots, wide-leg trousers and head scarf alongside a fair isle knit that highlighted her blossoming bump.

Princess Anne cradling her bump in a white coat© Mirrorpix

Chic maternity travel

The rest of us may embrace comfort when we travel long distances, but the Princess showed off her chic maternity wardrobe in a white floaty midi coat with caped sleeves as she landed back in the UK following a trip to America. Anne was spotted placing a hand affectionately on her stomach, sharing a peek at her patterned dress underneath.

Princess Anne in a bump-skimming floral dress© Monty Fresco/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Blooming lovely

Muddy boots were nowhere to be seen during the royal's visit to Newhan City Farm in 1977. Alongside smart ballet pumps with a mini heel, Anne wore a floral dress with balloon sleeves and a loose fit to accommodate her bump.

Princess Anne hugging a horse© Shutterstock

TV appearance

While filming the TV show Horses in our Blood in May 1977, Princess Anne kept it casual in grey jeans and a wool jacket. The latter concealed her pregnancy, keeping all attention on the horses.

Princess Anne in a coat dress looking at a boat© PA Images

Crisp coat dress

At six months pregnant, Anne showed no signs of slowing down as she visited St Katherine's Dock for a royal engagement. She wore a fit and flare ivory coat dress with statement buttons and a Peter Pan collar, crossing her hands neatly across her stomach.

Anne in a quilted jacket and hat© Gary Weaser

Casual quilted jacket

Heavily pregnant Anne gave us a lesson in no-fuss dressing as she layered up in a collared shirt, a jumper and a quilted jacket, which she left unbuttoned at the bottom for comfort. Her outing at the Chatsworth Horse Trials took place just one month before she gave birth.

Princess Anne in a white coat and blue dress© Tim Graham

Recycled wardrobe

Anne made the most of her maternity wardrobe for her second pregnancy, recycling her floaty white caped coat dress from 1977 for her sister-in-law's wedding in 1981. Once again, she layered a bold dress underneath, this time in a retro 80s swirl print that matched her headscarf.

Pregnant Princess Anne with her young son Peter Phillips© John Walters/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Family outing

One month before her due date, Anne was pictured strolling with her son Peter at the Badminton Horse Trials. Sticking true to her signature off-duty style, she wore a bump-skimming jumper with a Barber jacket.

Princess Anne in knee-high boots under an umbrella© Ted Blackbrow/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Statement boots

The Princess Royal added a touch of glamour to her loose-fit midi dress at the Windsor Horse Show in March 1981 with patent knee-high boots.

Princess Anne in a coat showing off her baby bump© PA Images

Relaxed royal

Just weeks before she gave birth to Zara, Anne showcased her beautiful bump – which was particularly prominent as she stood side-on to the camera – in a knee-length coat.

Pregnant Princess Anne in an abstract dress© PA Images

Film premiere

As the President of The Save the Children Fund, Princess Anne wasn't going to miss the premiere of Stop Polio. She looked effortlessly elegant in her abstract dress featuring a pussybow neckline and balloon sleeves.

Trailblazing births

Princess Anne broke the royal tradition of having a home birth, delivering both of her children at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. 

Peter was born at 10:46 am on 15 November 1977 less than six hours after she arrived at the hospital. 

Princess Anne leaves St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, with her three day-old baby daughter, Zara Phillips, London, 18th May 1981.© Keystone
Princess Anne broke the mould with the birth of her two children (pictured with daughter Zara)

Four years later, she returned to the same location for Zara's birth. The Princess was later pictured on the steps of the Lindo Wing with her newborn daughter – something that has become a tradition among royals such as Princess Diana and Princess Kate.

