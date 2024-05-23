Princess Anne's no-fuss baby bump photos with Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips

Recently hailed as the hardest-working royal, Princess Anne didn't even seem to slow down her public engagements during her two pregnancies.

Queen Elizabeth II's daughter and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips welcomed son Peter Phillips in 1977 followed by daughter Zara Tindall in 1981. On both occasions, Anne was pictured attending royal weddings, embracing her equestrian passions and carrying out royal visits – all while looking perfectly poised.

Join us as we reminisce about the Princess Royal's elegant baby bump photos…

© Tim Graham Wrapped up warm It may have been a sunny day, but Anne wasn't taking any chances with the October weather while she was expecting her first child. The royal, who was eight months pregnant, wore her trusted boots, wide-leg trousers and head scarf alongside a fair isle knit that highlighted her blossoming bump.

© Mirrorpix Chic maternity travel The rest of us may embrace comfort when we travel long distances, but the Princess showed off her chic maternity wardrobe in a white floaty midi coat with caped sleeves as she landed back in the UK following a trip to America. Anne was spotted placing a hand affectionately on her stomach, sharing a peek at her patterned dress underneath.

© Monty Fresco/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Blooming lovely Muddy boots were nowhere to be seen during the royal's visit to Newhan City Farm in 1977. Alongside smart ballet pumps with a mini heel, Anne wore a floral dress with balloon sleeves and a loose fit to accommodate her bump.

© Shutterstock TV appearance While filming the TV show Horses in our Blood in May 1977, Princess Anne kept it casual in grey jeans and a wool jacket. The latter concealed her pregnancy, keeping all attention on the horses.

© PA Images Crisp coat dress At six months pregnant, Anne showed no signs of slowing down as she visited St Katherine's Dock for a royal engagement. She wore a fit and flare ivory coat dress with statement buttons and a Peter Pan collar, crossing her hands neatly across her stomach.

© Gary Weaser Casual quilted jacket Heavily pregnant Anne gave us a lesson in no-fuss dressing as she layered up in a collared shirt, a jumper and a quilted jacket, which she left unbuttoned at the bottom for comfort. Her outing at the Chatsworth Horse Trials took place just one month before she gave birth.

© Tim Graham Recycled wardrobe Anne made the most of her maternity wardrobe for her second pregnancy, recycling her floaty white caped coat dress from 1977 for her sister-in-law's wedding in 1981. Once again, she layered a bold dress underneath, this time in a retro 80s swirl print that matched her headscarf.

© John Walters/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Family outing One month before her due date, Anne was pictured strolling with her son Peter at the Badminton Horse Trials. Sticking true to her signature off-duty style, she wore a bump-skimming jumper with a Barber jacket.

© Ted Blackbrow/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Statement boots The Princess Royal added a touch of glamour to her loose-fit midi dress at the Windsor Horse Show in March 1981 with patent knee-high boots.

© PA Images Relaxed royal Just weeks before she gave birth to Zara, Anne showcased her beautiful bump – which was particularly prominent as she stood side-on to the camera – in a knee-length coat.

© PA Images Film premiere As the President of The Save the Children Fund, Princess Anne wasn't going to miss the premiere of Stop Polio. She looked effortlessly elegant in her abstract dress featuring a pussybow neckline and balloon sleeves.

Trailblazing births

Princess Anne broke the royal tradition of having a home birth, delivering both of her children at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.

Peter was born at 10:46 am on 15 November 1977 less than six hours after she arrived at the hospital.

© Keystone Princess Anne broke the mould with the birth of her two children (pictured with daughter Zara)

Four years later, she returned to the same location for Zara's birth. The Princess was later pictured on the steps of the Lindo Wing with her newborn daughter – something that has become a tradition among royals such as Princess Diana and Princess Kate.

