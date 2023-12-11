Prince William's ultra-private Eton College home was his 'sanctuary' – inside

After growing up in one of the most famous families on Earth, Prince William reportedly relished his time at Eton College from 1995 to 2000.

The prestigious school in Berkshire allowed him privacy to study, take part in sports and make friends like every other pupil, with the press having limited access to King Charles and Princess Diana's eldest son.

John Wakeham, the chairman of the Press Complaints Commission, said: "Prince William is not an institution; nor a soap star; nor a football hero. He is a boy: in the next few years, perhaps the most important and sometimes painful part of his life, he will grow up and become a man."

This means there are few photos inside the Prince of Wales' accommodation, Manor House. See rare glimpses inside his sparse bedroom and colourful kitchen…

Manor House © Princess Diana Archive Each Eton student lives in one of 25 houses on campus, along with approximately 50 other pupils of all ages. William stayed in Manor House, which was also the home of the Duke of Wellington and Prince Harry.

Prince William's bedroom © Getty Each Eton student has a private room on campus, but William has kept his very studious. The teenager was pictured sitting at a large white desk in front of his chunky 90s computer and keyboard, below a pinboard displaying various notes and letters regarding his studies. Beside the window, he kept a small table topped with a green tartan cloth, a TV and a telephone. William also had blue and white geometric print curtains at the windows.



Prince William's kitchen © PA Images More photographs of William inside his Eton home were released on his 18th birthday. The kitchen features wooden floors, yellow and white walls and white cupboards, while William and his co-students had a selection of wooden utensils.



Prince William's kitchen © Photo: Getty Images Another view of the kitchen showed a hatch opening up onto the living area. William had the option to close the hatch and make the spaces more separate via blue, green and yellow checked curtains. There is also a sink beneath the hatch, with a metallic silver tap.



Prince William was the first senior member of the royal family to attend the school, following in his uncle Charles Spencer's footsteps. He set the trend for Prince Harry, who joined him in 1998.

While William was part of a prestigious prefect society known as "Pop" – alongside the likes of Eddie Redmayne – and was awarded 12 GCSEs and three A-levels (an A in Geography, a B in History of Art and a C in Biology), Harry's recollection of his time there was not as favourable.

© Rex The royal was one of the prefects known as "pops"

"The finest school in the world for boys, Eton was meant to be a shock, I think," Harry wrote in his memoir Spare. "Shock must’ve been part of its original charter, even perhaps a part of the instructions given to its first architects by the school’s founder, my ancestor Henry VI.

"He deemed Eton some sort of holy shrine, a sacred temple, and to that end he wanted it to overwhelm the senses, so visitors would feel like meek, abased pilgrims. In my case, mission accomplished.”

He added that his brother wanted him to keep his distance, making the experience more isolating for Harry who had lost his mother the year before enrolling.

In Spare, Harry recalled the conversation with William: "You don’t know me, Harold. And I don’t know you. For the last two years, he explained, Eton had been his sanctuary. No kid brother tagging along, pestering him with questions, pushing up on his social circle. He was forging his own life, and he wasn’t willing to give that up."

