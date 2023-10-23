Princess Kate makes low-key visit to old boarding school - report

The Princess of Wales has reportedly taken a trip down memory lane with a visit to one of her old schools.

According to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden, Kate was spotted at her alma mater, Marlborough College, in Wiltshire.

The reason for the reported visit is unclear, although it's possible that the royal mum could be looking at the £46,995-per-year school as one of the options for the next stage of Prince George's education.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

The ten-year-old Prince will sit exams next month, thought to be the ISEB Common Pre-tests.

Kate told Sixth Form students during a trip to Cardiff earlier this month: "I've been helping George prepare for his exams coming up, so I know how hard maths can be.

"George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says: 'Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time.' But when it gets to A-levels you feel like you're on it."

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis attend Lambrook School

The Princess boarded at Marlborough College between 1996 and 2000, where she obtained A-Levels in Maths, Art and English. She was also captain of the women's field hockey team.

Marlborough College is a co-educational independent full boarding school for pupils aged 13 to 18. Facilities in its stunning grounds include an indoor swimming pool, tennis court and an athletics track.

© Getty Kate excelled in sports at Marlborough College

The Prince and Princess of Wales's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis are currently pupils at Lambrook school in Berkshire, close to the family's Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage.

Our co-hosts on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast recently took a deep dive into the royal family's education, including George, Charlotte and Louis' academic futures.

WATCH: Royals on their first day at school

Eton College is one of the rumoured school choices for George, given that both his father, William, and uncle Prince Harry are both former pupils.

And while it seems an obvious choice for George and Louis, given its close proximity to Windsor Castle, The Good Schools Guide's Managing Editor, Melanie Sanderson, explained why William and Kate might not consider Marlborough College for daughter Charlotte.

"Whereas, before, boys were kept on school grounds at all times, now it's very common for mums to pop down and meet them for a coffee or cup of tea on the high street. They're allowed to go home overnight on a Saturday or Sunday evening," she explained.

© Getty Prince William's first day at Eton College in 1995

With Marlborough however, Melanie highlighted that: "Wiltshire is a journey. I know they're going to have a royal fleet, but they can't just pop home for tea. [Charlotte] would be in a much more full boarding environment."

Melanie added: "My instinct is that they will want to keep her a little bit closer to home."

Listen to the full episode below...