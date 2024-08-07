Duchess Sophie is a vision in Victoria Beckham's cinched dress - and divisive heels

Duchess Sophie was the picture of elegance on Tuesday as she stepped out for a solo visit to La Galerie Dior in Paris.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, was spotted wearing a gorgeous white floral dress having enjoyed a day at the Olympics earlier this week.

View post on Instagram Sophie rocked the 'Floral-Print Chiffon Midi Dress' by Victoria Beckham with a V-shaped neckline and floaty short sleeves. The waist-accentuating number was teamed with heeled wedges by Penelope Chilvers and a pair of gold drop earrings by Giulia Barela. As ever, the Duchess' hairstyle exuded understated chic energy with a face-framing updo. Prince Edward's wife visited the gallery to learn more about the history of the couture house.

© Getty Duchess Sophie often wears wedges in the summer Her footwear, however, has garnered some attention. "I love my espadrilles and they are easy and light for summer BUT to attend the Dior Gallery in them is a no no!," wrote one royal follower. Another added: "The dress is so pretty and Sophie is representing classic British style. The look, paired with the sporty footwear, is a bit casual for a private tour by Dior officials."

© WPA Pool The Duchess of Edinburgh wore espadrilles in Lebanon Royal followers aren't the only ones who deem espadrille wedges unsuitable for the royal ladies. "The Queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes," reported Vanity Fair. "She really doesn't like them and it's well known among the women in the family.

Duchess Sophie's Paris style file © Karwai Tang Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh paired her frock with espadrilles Sophie stood out from the crowd as she witnessed Team GB claim gold in the women’s team cycling sprint on day ten of the Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena.

© Getty Sophie was overjoyed with the win The stylish royal opted for the 'Roisin Floral-Print Midi Dress' from Erdem which came in a vibrant purple hue and featured a ruffled neckline and pleated skirt. She also rewore her Penelope Chilvers wedges.

© X / Menna Rawlings The King's sister-in-law also proved her ability to rock satin when she stepped out for a triathlon tea at the UK embassy. The satin number by Me + Em was teamed with a pair of platformed espadrilles from Toms.

