Jennifer Garner shares emotional post mentioning 3 children with Ben Affleck as she talks early parenting days

Jennifer Garner is feeling ever so thankful for giving her beloved Marvel character, the sai-wielding assassin Elektra Natchios, her well-deserved ending.

The actress, 52, took to social media nearly two weeks after Deadpool & Wolverine's release, in which she made a cameo as Elektra, to share some insight into hopping onto the project and becoming Marvel fit. Take a look in the clip below...

"I remember the moment @slevydirect and @vancityreynolds had the idea for Elektra Natchios to show up in @deadpoolmovie 3— we were on the set of The Adam Project and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes— there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two," she penned.

Along the way, she also shared some nods to her legacy and history with Elektra, which began back in 2003 when she starred in Daredevil opposite ex-husband Ben Affleck and its spin-off Elektra in 2005, and even included a mention of her three kids with Ben, Violet, Fin, and Samuel.

"Other than trying to convince my kids' preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn't picked up Elektra's sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit."

She took her post as an opportunity to praise the village of people who were part of her fitness orbit as she made Elektra's comeback a thing. "As this impossible dream became reality, my bestie and OG stunt double @shaunaduggins and I amped up our training, led by @bethjnicely at @thelimitfit: 1x/day, plus whatever homework she assigned for a second workout."

"Boxing 3x/ week with @flvcothefuture from @matchroomxchurchillgym. And lots and lots of @onepeloton's @becsgentry. We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies."

The video she included alongside the statement showed the progression of her workouts, including several grueling sessions of calisthenics, aerobics, weights, swimming, and sai-spinning.

"I didn't know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did," she tenderly continued. "They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list."

"Shauna and I were in heaven on set with them, with my old pal @thehughjackman, @dafnekeen, @channingtatum, @realwesleysnipes. Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together—truly like a dream."

Jennifer concluded: "I'm proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn't cut it, guys, but it's a good placeholder until I figure out what does."

Ryan replied to the tribute with an equally touching: "I love this. And I have a post about you coming soon. You are legendary," followed by a dedication of his own to his The Adam Project co-star.

Jennifer joined Channing Tatum, Dafne Keen, and Wesley Snipes in making cameos in the film for their pivotal fight scene against the antagonist played by Emma Corrin. Chris Evans also makes an unexpected appearance as The Human Torch, a character he inhabited for the initial Fantastic Four movies in 2005 and 2007.