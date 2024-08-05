Duchess Sophie rocks angelic dress at the Olympics - and £44 platforms

We were so delighted to see the beautiful Duchess Sophie at the Olympic Games in Paris on Sunday. In pictures shared on X, the blonde royal looked as radiant as ever as she met with the UK Olympic Games Operations Centre staff at the British Embassy, then proceeded to watch the Men’s field hockey quarter-final.

Looking fabulous, the mother-of-two sported a relaxed, comfortable, yet chic dress by royally-loved brand Gabriela Hearst. The angelic style came with a belted waist to create definition and looked so pretty. She teamed her look with some Hollywood style sunglasses by Cartier and a fabulous pair of shoes by Toms.

© Instagram / @mennarawlings The Duchess wowed in a white dress by Gabriela Hearst

Speaking of her shoes, her platforms are known as the 'Canvas Flatform Espadrilles' and the comfortable shoes are made in a slip-on style, with a chunky flatform heel for a bit of height elevation. We love the on-trend raffia trim, too. You can actually pick up Sophie's shoes in Marks & Spencer for just £44 in the sale. A royally-approved item for under £50? We're sold.

© Instagram / @mennarawlings Sophie wore the same Toms flatforms the day before

Sophie is clearly a big fan of these shoes right now, as this is the second day on the trot she's worn them.

On Saturday, she became the latest member of the royal family to travel to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. Sophie, 59, met with Menna Rawlings, HM Ambassador to France and Monaco who shared a snap of herself with the royal, in the doorway of the L'hôtel De Charost.

We loved her blue l shirt dress by Max Mara, which she teamed with her Toms.

© Getty Princess Kate wearing her go-to Castaner wedge sandals

Traditional royal protocol does actually frown on shoes like these, though. As reported in Vanity Fair: "The Queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes. She really doesn't like them and it's well-known among the women in the family."

However, many of the royal ladies love a wedge or two - the Princess of Wales is rarely seen without her Castaner wedge espadrilles in the summer - and the Duchess of Sussex owns an extensive collection of them too.