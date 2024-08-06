Duchess Sophie has a wild moment in silky cinched dress and platforms

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, hasn't put a foot wrong during her recent outings at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

For day 10, the royal stepped out for a triathlon tea at the UK embassy in a slinky satin dress from Max Mara which she previously rocked during a visit to Colombia in December 2023 and the DEBRA UK and NHS Meeting in March 2024.

© X / Menna Rawlings

We can see why it has become Sophie's all-season dress. Covered in a blue and cream animal print, the frock features a collared neckline, a belt to emphasise her waist and a midi length. Sophie had rolled up her long sleeves in the warm weather, finishing her summery ensemble with platform espadrilles from Toms. The 'Canvas Flatform Espadrilles' quite literally elevated her ensemble, and they are currently just £44 in the Marks & Spencer sale.

A dewy makeup base and long lashes kept her daytime beauty look understated, while she styled her blonde hair in a classic updo.

Olympics fashion

On the same day, Prince Edward's wife did an outfit change. She was pictured at the Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines for the track cycling team sprint gold wearing a vibrant purple midi dress.

Known as the 'Roisin' from Erdem, the floral dress featured a pie-crust neck and frilled sleeves, a buttoned bodice and a belted waist, with the fabric falling into soft pleats. Despite sporting flawless makeup, Sophie wiped away tears after Team GB took home the gold medal and broke the world record in the women's team sprint.

© Karwai Tang Sophie got emotional after Team GB claimed gold in the women's team sprint on 5 August



She added her trusty Penelope Chilvers white espadrilles – one of the few times she ventured away from her classic Toms this week. The footwear would have been considered a bold choice by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who had a personal preference for the royal ladies to avoid wearing wedge heels.

"The Queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes," it was formerly reported in Vanity Fair. "She really doesn't like them and it's well-known among the women in the family."



This hasn't stopped Sophie from making Toms her footwear of choice in Paris. For the men’s field hockey quarter-final on day nine, she teamed them with a Gabriela Hearst linen dress with a belted waist, and for a meeting with HM Ambassador to France and Monaco Menna Rawlings on day eight, she added a blue belted dress from Weekend Max Mara.

© Instagram / @mennarawlings Duchess Sophie looked beautiful in blue as she touched down in Paris



Sophie has cemented her place as a style icon in the royal family, but she has not always been comfortable living in the spotlight. She admitted she was used to working in PR and promoting others, so it took her time to embrace the interest in her fashion when she married into the royal family in 1999.

She told The Sunday Express: "I sort of wrestled with that one for a little while and slightly caved in at the end of the day."

