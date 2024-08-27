Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal guests confirmed for Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding - details
Subscribe
Royal guests confirmed for Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding - details
Martha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett pose for exclusive pre-wedding shoot with HELLO!

Royal guests confirmed for Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding

The Norwegian princess will marry the California spiritual healer on 31 August

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The first royal guests have been confirmed for Princess Martha Louise's forthcoming wedding to American shaman Durek Verrett.

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, along with Victoria's brother, Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia, will be among the 350 guests at the nuptials, taking place at the Hotel Union in Geiranger, on Saturday 31 August.

A spokesperson from the Sweden palace confirmed the royals' attendance at the wedding to the newspaper, Aftonbladet. It is not known whether Victoria and Carl Philip's younger sister, Princess Madeleine and her husband, Christopher O'Neill will also join her siblings.

The Swedish and Norwegian royal families share a close friendship, and Crown Prince Victoria is godmother to Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Prince Haakon of Norway, Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Victoria of Sweden and Princess Martha Louise of Norway at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2011© Getty
Mette-Marit, Haakon, Daniel, Victoria and Martha Louise at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2011

Martha also attended Victoria and Daniel's wedding in 2010 and Carl Philip and Sofia's nuptials in 2015.

After a five-year relationship, Martha and Durek will wed in a three-day celebration in Norway from 29 to 31 August, which will be covered exclusively by HELLO!.

Crown Princess Victoria (second top left) is godmother to Mette-Marit's niece, Princess Ingrid Alexandra (front centre)© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria (second top left) is godmother to Mette-Marit's niece, Princess Ingrid Alexandra (front centre)

The festivities will kick off on Thursday with a meet-and-greet party, followed by a boat trip along the Geiranger Fjord and a Latin American-themed pre-wedding party on Friday.

The ceremony will then be led at Hoel Union by parish priest Margit Lovise Holte.

Martha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett pose for exclusive pre-wedding shoot with HELLO!
Martha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett pose for exclusive pre-wedding shoot with HELLO!

"We're very excited," Martha told HELLO! ahead of the wedding. "It feels amazing to be marrying Durek and I'm so happy the day is almost here. The surroundings are gorgeous – it's one of the most beautiful places I know."

"Even if there are a few glitches, we can still gaze at the stunning scenery," she laughed.

WATCH: Get to know Martha Louise and Durek Verrett

Martha is mother to three daughters, whom she shares with her late ex-husband, Ari Behn - Maud, 21, Leah, 19, and Emma, 16.

She said of her decision to wed again: "I had decided not to get married again. But after meeting Durek in 2018, I changed my mind.

"For me, getting married will seal the closeness between us. It's a way of elevating the energy and entering into a new phase of our relationship."

To read the full exclusive interview with Martha Louise and Durek, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK now. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More