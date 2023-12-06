Liechtenstein royal family in mourning following death of prince, aged 51

The Liechtenstein royal family is in mourning following the "unexpected" death of Prince Constantin at the age of 51. Constantin was the youngest son of the monarch, Prince Hans-Adam II, and was seventh in line to the throne.

The 51-year-old passed away on Tuesday, with the Princley House issuing a statement on Wednesday confirming his death. "The Princely House regrets to announce that Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein passed away unexpectedly on December 5, 2023," it read. The royal leaves behind his wife, Princess Marie of Liechtenstein, and their children Prince Moritz, 20, Princess Georgina, 18, and Prince Benedikt, 15.

© Frank Rollitz/Shutterstock Constantin leaves behind his wife Princess Marie and their three children

Much like King Charles, Prince Constantin was a keen environmentalist. He served as the General Director and chairman of the board of director for the Prince of Liechtenstein Foundation, taking an interest in agriculture and forestry, renewable energy, and the family's real estate affairs.

Constantin was also a member of the Austrian Council for Sustainable Development, a group based in Vienna that aims to implement the Sustainable Development Goals in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

© Pascal Le Segretain Constantin was the youngest son of Prince Hans-Adam II

Following the news of his death, Liechtenstein's state parliament held a minute's silence, while the apostolic administrator, Benno Elbs, said: "It was with great sadness that I learned today of the death of SD Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein. On behalf of the Archdiocese of Vaduz, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to SD Prince Hans-Adam II, the wife of the deceased, Princess Marie, and their children Prince Moritz, Princess Georgina and Prince Benedikt. I am united with them and the entire royal family in mourning and praying for the deceased.

"This afternoon, at 3 p.m., the bells rang in all the parish churches of the archdiocese. I invite all believers in the Principality to join in prayer for Prince Constantin and thus express their solidarity with the Princely House.

"I wish Prince Hans-Adam II, Princess Marie, the children and everyone who mourns the deceased a lot of strength and comfort in the hope of resurrection. You may feel supported by the many people who are praying for the deceased throughout the principality. God grant Prince Constantin eternal rest."

The royal died just two years after his mother, Countess Marie Kinsky of Wchinitz and Tettau, who passed away at the age of 81 on 21 August 2021. Marie suffered a stroke on 18 August 2021 and died in hospital. Following her death, the country went into a national mourning period for seven days, while her body lay in state at the Cathedral of St. Florin for two days.

