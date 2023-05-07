How Princess Anne made speedy mid-coronation outfit change inside Westminster Abbey

Princess Anne embraced her royal duties at her brother King Charles' coronation ceremony, but did you realise she changed outfits within the Westminster Abbey walls in just minutes?

The Princess Royal took on an important role in the procession as Charles' Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, beginning the day in a striking green silk velvet cloak. It boasted a lining of white taffeta and featured a hand-embroidered gold badge and garter blue velvet hood. But fans may not have realised she was wearing her Blues and Royals uniform underneath, adorned with her medals.

© Getty Princess Anne arrived at the coronation wearing a green cloak

While the world was distracted watching King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne reportedly did a speedy outfit change in a little room inside the Abbey – how sneaky. She removed her coronation cloak to reveal her smart military attire when she mounted her horse following the ceremony.

© Getty Princess Anne was pictured in her military uniform

Her outfit, which included a feathered hat, captured the attention of many royal fans. One took to Twitter to write: "OMG Princess Anne!!! Totally Boss Princess!!!" while another added: "Princess Anne slaying at her brother’s coronation."

"Princess Anne is an absolute boss! From Coronation Robes to commanding a horse in a parade, she truly embodies strength and grace," a third remarked.

© Getty Princess Anne rides on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort

As Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, Anne essentially acted as the King's bodyguard and was entrusted with the King's safety. She was pictured leading a procession of armed forces personnel behind to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's carriage on horseback as they left Westminster Abbey and returned to Buckingham Palace.

Princess Anne then joined the military to greet the new King in the Buckingham Palace gardens.

Speaking about her coronation outfit, she told CBC News: "I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes. Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

© Getty Princess Anne in the gardens of Buckingham Palace during a royal salute from members of the military

Anne's military attire was a marked difference from the elegant dresses worn by the rest of the royal family. For example, her daughter Zara Tindall stepped out in a blue coat dress by Laura Green alongside her dapper husband Mike Tindall.

Princess Beatrice was also a vision in a raspberry Beulah London flutter sleeve dress, while Princess Eugenie wore a bump-skimming FENDI by Kim Jones custom-made navy silk and satin mid-length dress, and the Princess of Wales chose a bespoke Alexander McQueen dress and sparkling headpiece.

WATCH: Princess Anne helps husband Tim in off guard moment

Another moment fans may have missed is when Anne helped her husband Sir Tim Lawrence after spotting him struggling during the service.

After being seated in Westminster Abbey, Tim appeared to be struggling to extract his glasses to watch the service, with Anne leaning over to help him out, asking him, "Can you read this?" as she showed him the order of service.

© Getty Prince Harry and Princess Anne shared a sweet moment at the coronation

© Getty The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales at the coronation ceremony

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla exchanged comforting looks

© Getty Working members of the royal family appeared on the balcony

