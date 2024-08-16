Princess Anne's unseen linen summer dress is a lesson in heatwave dressing

Princess Anne often raises eyebrows when it comes to her summer style. While she of course always looks elegant, the Princess Royal frequently baffles the public with her warm-weather wardrobe.
Last week, the 74-year-old donned two scarves during her annual summer jaunt to Scotland, while she frequently wears gloves in the height of summer.
The Princess Royal hasn't always been so out-there when it comes to her summer ensembles, though. An unearthed photo from 1966, when the Princess was 16, shows a young Anne embracing the warm weather in Jamaica, donning a white and yellow linen dress – and she certainly looks beautiful.
The pastel-hued dress is an unusual shape for the royal – she normally favours fitted dresses, while this beauty is a looser design, though it does have a tie-waist around the middle to nip in around Princess Anne's torso.
In true Anne style, she is clutching a pair of white gloves and has also added a white handbag and a string of pearls.
Fresh-faced and gazing at her father, Prince Philip and brother, King Charles, Anne bears a striking resemblance to her daughter, Zara Tindall in the photo.
Mellow yellow
While Princess Anne's dress is totally different from anything we've seen in her since, yellow is a consistent shade in her royal wardrobe.
Over the years, King Charles' sister has worn yellow more than any other royal – she even wore the same yellow and blue coat eight times!
Read on for Princess Anne's best yellow looks...