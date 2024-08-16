Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne's breezy linen dress is a total departure from her usual summer style
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Princess Anne laughing in a yellow jacket© Getty

Princess Anne's unseen linen summer dress is a lesson in heatwave dressing

 The Princess Royal knows how to keep cool

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Anne often raises eyebrows when it comes to her summer style. While she of course always looks elegant, the Princess Royal frequently baffles the public with her warm-weather wardrobe.

Last week, the 74-year-old donned two scarves during her annual summer jaunt to Scotland, while she frequently wears gloves in the height of summer.

The Princess Royal hasn't always been so out-there when it comes to her summer ensembles, though. An unearthed photo from 1966, when the Princess was 16, shows a young Anne embracing the warm weather in Jamaica, donning a white and yellow linen dress – and she certainly looks beautiful.

Princess Anne and Prince Charles walking and looking to the side in 1966© Getty
Princess Anne was 16 when this photo was taken

The pastel-hued dress is an unusual shape for the royal – she normally favours fitted dresses, while this beauty is a looser design, though it does have a tie-waist around the middle to nip in around Princess Anne's torso.

Princess Anne in yellow linen in 1966 with King Charles and Prince Philip© Getty
Princess Anne in yellow linen in 1966

In true Anne style, she is clutching a pair of white gloves and has also added a white handbag and a string of pearls.

Fresh-faced and gazing at her father, Prince Philip and brother, King Charles, Anne bears a striking resemblance to her daughter, Zara Tindall in the photo.

Mellow yellow

While Princess Anne's dress is totally different from anything we've seen in her since, yellow is a consistent shade in her royal wardrobe.

Over the years, King Charles' sister has worn yellow more than any other royal – she even wore the same yellow and blue coat eight times!

Read on for Princess Anne's best yellow looks...

1/6

Princess Anne in a yellow mini dress on a balcony© Getty

Yellow mini dress

For a trip to the White House in 1970, Princess Anne wore a flared yellow mini dress – we bet the Americans were impressed!

2/6

Princess Anne and Queen Elizabeth II in yellow pointing © Getty

Twinning

A 1988 trip to the Epsom Derby saw Princess Anne and her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, look near identical in matching lemon suits. We wonder if they planned their ensembles?

3/6

Princess Anna wearing a check yellow coat in Russia© Getty

Pouting in print

During a trip to Russia in 1990, Princess Anne opted for a yellow check coat – though she doesn't look thrilled to be there!

4/6

Princess Anne is a puffy sleeve yellow dress© Getty

Belle of the ball

Princess Anne attended a young farmer's ball in 1992, channelling Belle from Beauty and the Beast in this pale yellow puff-sleeved number.

5/6

Princess Anne in a yellow zip up jumper© Getty

Cosy fleece

Not just for formal wear, Princess Anne proved that yellow is just as fabulous for casual attire, cosying up in a fleece for a horsey event at her home, Gatcombe Park, in 2006

6/6

Princess Anne Visits New Zealand in 2023© Getty

Anne's repeat outfit

This is the coat Princess Anne has worn on eight occasions, and we can see why!


LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More