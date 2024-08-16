Princess Anne's unseen linen summer dress is a lesson in heatwave dressing

Princess Anne often raises eyebrows when it comes to her summer style. While she of course always looks elegant, the Princess Royal frequently baffles the public with her warm-weather wardrobe.

Last week, the 74-year-old donned two scarves during her annual summer jaunt to Scotland, while she frequently wears gloves in the height of summer.

The Princess Royal hasn't always been so out-there when it comes to her summer ensembles, though. An unearthed photo from 1966, when the Princess was 16, shows a young Anne embracing the warm weather in Jamaica, donning a white and yellow linen dress – and she certainly looks beautiful.

© Getty Princess Anne was 16 when this photo was taken

The pastel-hued dress is an unusual shape for the royal – she normally favours fitted dresses, while this beauty is a looser design, though it does have a tie-waist around the middle to nip in around Princess Anne's torso.

© Getty Princess Anne in yellow linen in 1966

In true Anne style, she is clutching a pair of white gloves and has also added a white handbag and a string of pearls.

Fresh-faced and gazing at her father, Prince Philip and brother, King Charles, Anne bears a striking resemblance to her daughter, Zara Tindall in the photo.

Mellow yellow

While Princess Anne's dress is totally different from anything we've seen in her since, yellow is a consistent shade in her royal wardrobe.

Over the years, King Charles' sister has worn yellow more than any other royal – she even wore the same yellow and blue coat eight times!

Read on for Princess Anne's best yellow looks...

1/ 6 © Getty Yellow mini dress For a trip to the White House in 1970, Princess Anne wore a flared yellow mini dress – we bet the Americans were impressed!



2/ 6 © Getty Twinning A 1988 trip to the Epsom Derby saw Princess Anne and her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, look near identical in matching lemon suits. We wonder if they planned their ensembles?



3/ 6 © Getty Pouting in print During a trip to Russia in 1990, Princess Anne opted for a yellow check coat – though she doesn't look thrilled to be there!



4/ 6 © Getty Belle of the ball Princess Anne attended a young farmer's ball in 1992, channelling Belle from Beauty and the Beast in this pale yellow puff-sleeved number.



5/ 6 © Getty Cosy fleece Not just for formal wear, Princess Anne proved that yellow is just as fabulous for casual attire, cosying up in a fleece for a horsey event at her home, Gatcombe Park, in 2006



6/ 6 © Getty Anne's repeat outfit This is the coat Princess Anne has worn on eight occasions, and we can see why!

