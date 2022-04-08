How Princess Anne is marking her beloved father Prince Philip's first death anniversary Here's how the Princess Royal will be marking the poignant day

This weekend will be a difficult one for the royal family as they mark the first anniversary since the passing of Prince Philip.

While most of the royals will likely be spending the poignant day in private, Princess Anne, who was incredibly close with her late father, will be on the first day of her royal tour of Australia and Papua New Guinea. The Princess Royal will be joined for her five-day trip, which will begin in the Australian city of Sydney, by her husband Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

WATCH: Princess Anne recalls fond memories of Prince Philip

For their first day, the pair will meet with Margaret Beazley, the Governor of New South Wales, as well as General David John Hurley, the Governor-General of Australia.

They will then head to the Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show, where they will visit stalls and attend the festival's opening ceremony before being the guest of honour at the Sydney Olympic Park.

This visit will be especially poignant for the royal, as she first visited the festival in 1970, where she was accompanied by her late father, and the Queen.

Other stops during her tour will see her pay a visit to the Rural Fire Service at Telopea Park, where she will meet with representatives from the service and meet with families who have been affected by bushfires and floods in the region.

Anne was very close with her late father

For the latter half of her trip, Princess Anne will be in Papua New Guinea, where she will be met by the Governor General, Sir Bob Dadae, before going on to meet Prime Minister James Marape.

During her visit, she is due to open the National Cardiac Diagnostic Centre at the Port Moresby General Hospital and the National Ambulance Control Centre of the St. John Ambulance.

Anne will also lay a wreath at the Bomana War Cemetery on behalf of the Queen. The remains of 3,284 Commonwealth soldiers are buried at the cemetery.

The Princess Royal will be returning to Australia for a royal tour

Princess Anne often tops the list for the hardest-working royal, and she carries out hundreds of engagements each year for some of the 300 charities and organisations she's involved with. She topped the list last year carrying out an astonishing 540 official duties both at home and overseas.

She also carried out the first royal engagement of 2022 when she attended the Oxford Farming Conference via a video call in her role as Honorary President, and was joined by her husband.

Close friends and family have previously been open about Philip's relationship with his children - with many claiming that Anne is his favourite child.

The Princess has inherited many qualities from her father, showing her love for sports and dedicating her life as a working royal.

