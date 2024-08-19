Princess Eugenie looks so different with strawberry blonde hair - see unearthed photo

Princess Eugenie has quickly become one of our greatest style crushes. Despite previously dividing royal fans with her bold looks, Sarah Ferguson's daughter has proven herself as a source of serious style inspiration.



Her closet is a treasure trove of sartorial gems with key pieces from sought-after brands including Erdem, Vivienne Westwood, Peter Pilotto, Sandro, and Maje. Aside from her enviable wardrobe, the 34-year-old always looks perfectly put together thanks to her immaculate hairdos and radiant beauty looks.

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie looked pretty in pink at Royal Ascot this year

But did you know that the auburn-haired royal once rocked strawberry blonde hair? Whilst Eugenie is best known for sporting glossy mahogany-hued locks, the mother-of-two was actually born with much lighter hair, not so dissimilar to her sister Beatrice's current shade of red.

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie was born with strawberry blonde hair

Princess Eugenie likely inherited her strawberry blonde hair from her mother Sarah who is a natural redhead. Over the years, nonetheless, her hair has become noticeably darker with rich espresso undertones.

© Getty Images The royal's hair colour has evolved over the years

In 2018, however, Eugenie experimented with her tresses and appeared to return to her red roots in the run-up to her fairytale wedding. The then-28-year-old opted for a new shade of rich auburn with hints of scarlet red - a look which echoed her mother Sarah's when she tied the knot in 1986. Take a look in the video below...

Princess Eugenie's summer

The royal has been spending time in Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons August, three, and Ernest, one. Taking to Instagram last week, the mother-of-two shared the sweetest holiday snapshot in which she could be seen walking along a boardwalk whilst carrying her two children.

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "What beautiful memories!!!" while a second chimed in: "Awwww so cute!!" and a third added: "Wonderful, LOVE your summer dress."

© Instagram Eugenie is enjoying summer with her two sons

For the sun-drenched outing, Eugenie looked beach chic in a bold blue and white patterned shirt dress. She teamed her frock with a pair of sandals and wore her tresses in a playful updo. Her eldest son August melted hearts in striped shorts and sandals, while little Ernest looked so sweet dressed in a mint green T-shirt and purple shorts.

© Getty Images Eugenie and Jack wed in 2018

Eugenie relocated to sunny Portugal with her husband and their brood back in 2022 due to Jack's work commitments. At the time, The Telegraph reported that they had moved into the swanky CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club after Jack joined forces with property tycoon, Mike Meldman.

According to a new report from the Express, the pair are considering a return to the UK where they'll set up a more permanent base. It's thought that they will use their Algarvian property for holidays.